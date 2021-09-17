How to keep a cat off a counter – with comedy side-effects
Over on TikTok, a cat owner named Georgie – @georgie_renee – has shared what happened when she tried out a hack for stopping cats walking on the kitchen worktops.
Here it is with the explanation.
@georgie_renee
Wasn’t disappointed 😂 ##catsoftiktok ##foryou ##foryourpage ##fyp
If anything, it’s funnier without the music and mechanical voiceover.
@georgie_renee
Answer to @tanker434312 as requested 😂 ##catsoftiktok ##foryou ##fyp ##foryourpage
That laugh, though. No cats were hurt during the making of the video – as long as you don’t include hurt pride.
TikTok users loved it.
Not everybody had the same success.
If you were wondering about the theory behind the hack –
Oh, okay – it’s this.
It seems like an awful lot of foil, just for something that might not work. It’s probably easier to do this –
