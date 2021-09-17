How to keep a cat off a counter – with comedy side-effects

Animals

Over on TikTok, a cat owner named Georgie – @georgie_renee – has shared what happened when she tried out a hack for stopping cats walking on the kitchen worktops.

Here it is with the explanation.

If anything, it’s funnier without the music and mechanical voiceover.

That laugh, though. No cats were hurt during the making of the video – as long as you don’t include hurt pride.

TikTok users loved it.

Not everybody had the same success.

If you were wondering about the theory behind the hack –

Oh, okay – it’s this.

It seems like an awful lot of foil, just for something that might not work. It’s probably easier to do this –

Source Georgie Image Screengrab