Animals

How to keep a cat off a counter – with comedy side-effects

Poke Staff. Updated September 17th, 2021

Over on TikTok, a cat owner named Georgie – @georgie_renee – has shared what happened when she tried out a hack for stopping cats walking on the kitchen worktops.

Here it is with the explanation.

@georgie_renee

Wasn’t disappointed 😂 ##catsoftiktok ##foryou ##foryourpage ##fyp

♬ Spongebob – Dante9k

If anything, it’s funnier without the music and mechanical voiceover.

@georgie_renee

Answer to @tanker434312 as requested 😂 ##catsoftiktok ##foryou ##fyp ##foryourpage

♬ original sound – Georgie

That laugh, though. No cats were hurt during the making of the video – as long as you don’t include hurt pride.

TikTok users loved it.

Not everybody had the same success.

If you were wondering about the theory behind the hack –

Oh, okay – it’s this.

It seems like an awful lot of foil, just for something that might not work. It’s probably easier to do this –

READ MORE

You can’t fault this cat’s logic in the battle against a ball

Source Georgie Image Screengrab

More from the Poke