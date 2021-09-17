Whoever wrote this ambiguous poster text didn’t think it through
Whoever designed this poster should have taken a step back and read it through a couple of times.
When u/yoyome85 posted it to r/crappydesign, they wrote this –
“I think I’ll milk the 2 people.”
It takes all sorts. Redditors had a few things to say.
Who’s really getting the better deal though?
SnooFoxxx
“I have nipples, can you milk me?”
8bitbebop
I know a couple people who would pay to milk someone.
Hellofreeze
u/VinnyCapistrano wasn’t buying it.
“This is udderly ridiculous. Real bullshit.”
Top punning.
