Boris Johnson is making imperial measures official again – and the idea took a pounding

According to reports, Boris Johnson will be throwing a dead cat bone to the anti-metric lobby, with a return to Britain’s former official system of weights and measures – imperial units.

Boris Johnson is to announce the return of imperial weights and measures, making it legal for market stalls, shops and supermarkets to sell their goods using only Britain’s traditional weighing system post-Brexit https://t.co/ysDIKAX4md — The Times (@thetimes) September 16, 2021

Instead of the metric standard of weight currently in use, in which a thousand grams is a kilogram and a thousandth of a gram is a milligram, vendors will be allowed to use the pound, of which 14 is a stone and one sixteenth is an ounce – not to be mistaken for a fluid ounce, which is a twentieth of a pint.

When it comes to length, the metre which multiplies by a thousand to give kilometres and divides by 100 to give the centimetre, can be replaced by the foot, which multiples by three to give a yard, or by 5280 for a mile, and which divides by 12 make an inch.

Of course, the UK has never really let go of the imperial system, using it for the heights and weights of people, speed limits, describing hot temperatures and the length of its Subway sandwiches – to name but a few things.

Tweeters weighed in –

Everywhere else is going to have electric self-driving cars while we’re saying things like “how many goats for a barleycorn of ale, innkeep” — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 16, 2021

I can't wait to start paying for a quarter pound of fruit and a half pint of milk with tuppence ha'penny so I can pass it on to little Jimmy down the poorhouse and hopefully stave off the scurvy and rickets. https://t.co/4u2oFbyOrV — David Paisley – Man at Bus Stop (@DavidPaisley) September 16, 2021

Great, now I can buy 5 ounces of nothing instead. https://t.co/GJKFmN7NYf — Elaine Scattermoon (@scattermoon) September 16, 2021

Literally no one has ever raised this with me as an MP. EVER! They do however tell me that they cannot afford their heating, they say they can't get their disabled kids a school place, they tell me they called the police and no one came. But sure a quarter of sweets will solve it https://t.co/fILVf1Kgka — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) September 16, 2021

What an absolute gallon of wank https://t.co/Vg8W2ewFil — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) September 16, 2021

Next week; Boris announces the return of black and white television, aspic jelly, Arthur Askey, “cup and ball”, corsets, the Raj and smallpox, saying “everything was just better then.” https://t.co/okR1ARh9RE — Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) September 16, 2021

This will rub all the right people up the wrong weigh. https://t.co/eOq105WANh — 🕺🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🕺 (@mikegove12) September 16, 2021

