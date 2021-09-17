25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Twitter

The weekend is so close, we can almost touch it, but before we ditch the work clothes and put away the laptop, we present to you these 25 excellent tweets from the past week.

If you like them, give the tweeters a follow.

1.

From Guardian Blind Date. This is not an example of perfect table manners. It's the behaviour of a psychopath. pic.twitter.com/mQG0oCEy1o — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) September 11, 2021

2.

me: *clenching fists*

you're not my REAL hen king! stephen king: — Richie K (@RichieKanceled) September 10, 2021

3.

Her: You like sea horses?

Me: Sure, me like ride horses too — Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) September 11, 2021

4.

5.

The Other 3 Are Just Silly Fun pic.twitter.com/eVvGUIX9ke — batkaren (@batkaren) September 11, 2021

6.

why does this photo of @officialsteps look like a thrilling new ITV crime drama coming this winter? pic.twitter.com/fK7SlhmukR — bally singh (@putasinghonit) September 16, 2021

7.

My friend with perfect hair said her secret is she only washes it every 10 days. So, from now on I’m going to make cleaner friends. — Rachel Noise (@RachelNoise) September 12, 2021

8.

How I look taking the 2000th photo of my dog sleeping pic.twitter.com/RW0HM5HW2n — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) September 10, 2021

9.

One of the great Twitter typos: pic.twitter.com/jlTVAGHShh — Paddy Briggs 🇪🇺🌈 🟥🟨🟩 (@PaddyBriggs) September 11, 2021

10.

Hi,

First day in the job, mostly fine, but do any of you know how to reverse? pic.twitter.com/n6GmV7ZU7G — Evan 🏳️‍⚧️ 🏳️‍🌈 ✊🏾 (@Evanderstap) September 11, 2021

11.

Not sure that is his name. (via. a source) pic.twitter.com/QVUF7jOmKf — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 13, 2021

12.