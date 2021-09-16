This playground ride had a very funny – and very unexpected – payoff
We’ve got one of these in our local playground and we thought we had a good idea of what was going to happen in this video.
We didn’t.
The clip went viral on Reddit after it was shared by Redditor kalpxx who said: ‘Wait , wha-‘.
Don’t try that at home.
‘Almost fell of my barstool watching this.’
jgchahud
‘There’s one at my park , I’m going to make a video where I smash my face.’
1981greasyhands
‘Interstellar theme intensifies.’
RickAstleysPetShrek
“It’s not possible”
“No… it’s necessary”
zjm555
‘This kid’s goin’ places!’
the_last_care_bender
