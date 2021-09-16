Pics

This playground ride had a very funny – and very unexpected – payoff

Poke Staff. Updated September 16th, 2021

We’ve got one of these in our local playground and we thought we had a good idea of what was going to happen in this video.

We didn’t.

The clip went viral on Reddit after it was shared by Redditor kalpxx who said: ‘Wait , wha-‘.

Don’t try that at home.

‘Almost fell of my barstool watching this.’
jgchahud

‘There’s one at my park , I’m going to make a video where I smash my face.’
1981greasyhands

‘Interstellar theme intensifies.’
RickAstleysPetShrek

“It’s not possible”

“No… it’s necessary”
zjm555

‘This kid’s goin’ places!’
the_last_care_bender

Source Reddit u/kalpxx

