Animals

This goat and rooster saving a chicken from a hawk attack is the most amazing watch

Poke Staff. Updated September 16th, 2021

Wildlife video of the week is surely this, a clip of a goat and rooster saving a chicken from a hawk attack that really is the most amazing watch.

Look at them go!

It went viral after it was shared by @buitengebieden_ on Twitter and here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Source YouTube Twitter @buitengebieden_

