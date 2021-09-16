This goat and rooster saving a chicken from a hawk attack is the most amazing watch

Animals

Wildlife video of the week is surely this, a clip of a goat and rooster saving a chicken from a hawk attack that really is the most amazing watch.

Look at them go!

It went viral after it was shared by @buitengebieden_ on Twitter and here are just a few of the things people said about it.

we think these guys all just hang out thinking about their next meal but actually they care about each other! — James Slezak (@jslez) September 15, 2021

Not enough is said about interspecies empathy. I am always reminded of the lioness who adopted an antelope calf, and the elephant which rescued a dog which fell into a well. Not really sure why they do it, but surely teaches us to be less speciesist. — Karthik S (@Karthik48966191) September 15, 2021

When ppl say ‘animals don’t have thoughts and feelings’, these animals didn’t just move to something screaming and stop a loud noise. They ran to save their friend. They knew if they didn’t, something bad would happen. Listen to animals, bc they’re communicating volumes to you. — Jolly Vote No CA Recall Get Vaccinated BLM Rogers (@JoshuaRog3rs) September 15, 2021

Absolutely incredible how that goat enveloped the chicken and got him inside. There’s more to animals than we know. That’s why they are so special and deserve to be loved and treated well. All of them. — Gale Correnti (@CorrentiGale) September 15, 2021

Source YouTube Twitter @buitengebieden_