News

The government’s been mocked for requiring more ‘Britishness’ on TV – 13 takedowns worth watching

Poke Staff. Updated September 16th, 2021

The government is planning to introduce new rules to ensure that broadcasters create sufficient shows that showcase ‘Britishness’.

Media minister John Whittingdale said public service broadcasters like the BBC and ITV would be required to produce ‘distinctly British’ content although he admitted that the term ‘Britishness’ was a ‘difficult concept to measure’.

Shows that were included as examples included Only Fools and Horses, Fleabag, Downton Abbey, The Great British Bake Off, Blackadder, Doctor Who, Derry Girls and … the Carry On films.

And it’s fair to say the plans didn’t a great reception. Here are our 13 favourite responses.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

And finally …

Although, since he said this, Whittingdale has been reshuffled out of the government. Over to you, newly-installed culture secretary Nadine Dorries. What could possibly go wrong?

READ MORE

14 glorious times Nadine Dorries owned herself into next week

More from the Poke