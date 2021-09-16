Rick Astley is the Morrissey substitute we really did know we needed

Celebrity

We’re not Amazon, but if you liked Dave Grohl singing the songs of the Bee Gees with the other Foos as ‘The Dee Gees’, then you might also be interested in this.

WTF. @rickastley // @BlossomsBand // The Smiths – This Charming Man. The crossover no one asked for but everyone needed. pic.twitter.com/zJrKLR1wJU — At Most One Tour (@atmostonetour) September 13, 2021

So, Rick Astley has teamed up with the fantastic band, Blossoms, to cover songs by The Smiths.

What difference does it make? Well, with Morrissey now so problematic he’s made it tough for even die-hard fans to keep enjoying his back catalogue, it’s good to know that there’s a wholesome alternative – and he sounds great.

Of course, Twitter had thoughts.

Purists be damned, this sounds great. It also sounds better simply knowing how much Morrissey is hating it. https://t.co/M8RvrkT63f — Andrew Male (@Andr6wMale) September 15, 2021

2021. Where Britain is run by proven liars, cheats and thieves and where Rick Astley is now objectively far, far cooler than Morrissey https://t.co/NdG24E3uJ9 — Rufus Hound (@RufusHound) September 15, 2021

If at least three promoters aren't this morning offering Johnny Marr MILLIONS for a tour featuring the three non-Morrissey members of The Smiths fronted by Rick Astley, there's something wrong with this industry https://t.co/jYjQbB6LeP — Stuart Dredge (@stuartdredge) September 15, 2021

can’t believe Rick Astley has always been the lead singer of The Smiths and no-one else ever was https://t.co/8SBplWasQ8 — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) September 16, 2021

I’d much rather watch Rick Astley perform Smiths songs than watch Morrissey do anything. — Pete Paphides (@petepaphides) September 14, 2021

Things that are great about Rick Astley:

Seems like a nice bloke

Has a decent voice and a sense of humour

Doesn't support extremist right wing wingnuts. Things that are great about Morrissey

Er ,.. — Mark Kermode (@KermodeMovie) September 15, 2021

Rick Astley is now the keeper of the Smiths' catalogue and I am fine with it. https://t.co/ZbTDihQwcJ — Marc Burrows (@20thcenturymarc) September 15, 2021

Best-selling author, James Felton, had this excellent suggestion.

Can we just pretend from now on that he’s Morrissey https://t.co/V5L0vPjZGe — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 16, 2021

[explaining the situation to former Morrissey] sorry mate, there can be only one, it’s like highlander. Now fuck off. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 16, 2021

I suspect they only have to ask. If you want to see more of this charming man, no need to panic – just get those tickets quickly.

My friends @BlossomsBand and I have teamed up for a couple of special gigs this October. We’re going to be playing some of our favourite songs by The Smiths! Come see us in Manchester and London, tickets on sale this Friday @ 9.30am – Rick xhttps://t.co/ZTGVJ6KrbX pic.twitter.com/gxXKzSBDcb — Rick Astley (@rickastley) September 14, 2021

READ MORE

We’re never gonna give up watching Rick Astley’s hilarious technical secrets video

Source @atmostonetour H/T @FarOutMag Image Screengrab, Screengrab