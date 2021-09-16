Our top ten funny posts from ‘Letterboxd reviews with threatening auras’
Letterboxd is a social media app purely for film chat and reviews, and like any review site, it’s not always complimentary.
The Letterboxd reviews with threatening auras Twitter account is a ‘Does what it says on the tin’ type of deal.
These are some funny favourites.
1.
— letterboxd reviews with threatening auras (@letterboxdauras) September 8, 2021
2.
— letterboxd reviews with threatening auras (@letterboxdauras) September 6, 2021
3.
— letterboxd reviews with threatening auras (@letterboxdauras) September 10, 2021
4.
— letterboxd reviews with threatening auras (@letterboxdauras) September 12, 2021
5.
— letterboxd reviews with threatening auras (@letterboxdauras) September 14, 2021
6.
— letterboxd reviews with threatening auras (@letterboxdauras) September 9, 2021
7.
— letterboxd reviews with threatening auras (@letterboxdauras) September 4, 2021
8.
— letterboxd reviews with threatening auras (@letterboxdauras) September 12, 2021
9.
— letterboxd reviews with threatening auras (@letterboxdauras) September 11, 2021
10.
— letterboxd reviews with threatening auras (@letterboxdauras) September 10, 2021
Bonus
— letterboxd reviews with threatening auras (@letterboxdauras) August 28, 2021
Get off the fence.
If you liked these, give them a follow and check out the rest.
READ MORE
The Irish Times review of the Harry and Meghan interview went viral because it’s so, so good
Source @letterboxdauras Image @letterboxdauras Screengrab
More from the Poke
‘Trying to leave a Whatsapp group’ is a hilarious minefield
This Captain America-themed upcycling project is a super fail