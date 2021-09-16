This Captain America-themed upcycling project is a super fail
Over on Reddit’s r/unexpected forum, u/omxIs shared this video of one woman’s attempt to create a Captain America shield light shade.
It was all going so well, and then she got the paints out.
She should probably not open the upcycling business just yet.
Expectation vs. Reality
Robyn_lily
That’s gnna smell like shit when it gets hot..
Half-Baked-Luck
Sergeant Americant
plutus9
Major Disappointment
Panda_Kabob
There’s only one thing left to say.
“So, you’ve ruined your light shade with a failed attempt at upcycling.”
Andrew Cotter trying to do DIY with his dogs is a lovely watch
Source r/Unexpected Image Screengrab
