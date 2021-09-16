This Captain America-themed upcycling project is a super fail

Entertainment

Over on Reddit’s r/unexpected forum, u/omxIs shared this video of one woman’s attempt to create a Captain America shield light shade.

It was all going so well, and then she got the paints out.

She should probably not open the upcycling business just yet.

Expectation vs. Reality

Robyn_lily

That’s gnna smell like shit when it gets hot..

Half-Baked-Luck

Sergeant Americant

plutus9

Major Disappointment

Panda_Kabob

There’s only one thing left to say.



Via

“So, you’ve ruined your light shade with a failed attempt at upcycling.”

