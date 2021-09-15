Videos

These TikTok Spanish lessons are a hilariously slapstick delight

Poke Staff. Updated September 15th, 2021

TikToker Bekah Vallejo’s funny Spanish lessons have gone viral again after being reshared on Reddit.

Here’s how it started.

@bekahvallejo

mama is fed up

♬ original sound – Rebekah Vallejo

Nice Dora impression. It’s a good job she didn’t ask for soup.

TikTok users were here for it.

The sandwich was just the start. Dora – what’s the Spanish for school?

@bekahvallejo

dora drops out of college

♬ original sound – Rebekah Vallejo

There was also this slipper.

@bekahvallejo

teaching @meglevv @tomkaisr and @cjpinheiro spanish

♬ original sound – Rebekah Vallejo

It’s tough when people don’t appreciate your talents.

@bekahvallejo

the boys love my dora voice @hamboghini @ryanmara11 @nickbashore @cjpinheiro

♬ original sound – Rebekah Vallejo

READ MORE

Those French silent letters make more sense than you realise – sort of

Source @bekahvallejo Image @bekahvallejo

More from the Poke