These TikTok Spanish lessons are a hilariously slapstick delight

Videos

TikToker Bekah Vallejo’s funny Spanish lessons have gone viral again after being reshared on Reddit.

Here’s how it started.

Nice Dora impression. It’s a good job she didn’t ask for soup.

TikTok users were here for it.

The sandwich was just the start. Dora – what’s the Spanish for school?

There was also this slipper.

It’s tough when people don’t appreciate your talents.

READ MORE

Those French silent letters make more sense than you realise – sort of

Source @bekahvallejo Image @bekahvallejo