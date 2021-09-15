These TikTok Spanish lessons are a hilariously slapstick delight
TikToker Bekah Vallejo’s funny Spanish lessons have gone viral again after being reshared on Reddit.
Here’s how it started.
@bekahvallejo
mama is fed up
Nice Dora impression. It’s a good job she didn’t ask for soup.
TikTok users were here for it.
The sandwich was just the start. Dora – what’s the Spanish for school?
@bekahvallejo
dora drops out of college
There was also this slipper.
@bekahvallejo
teaching @meglevv @tomkaisr and @cjpinheiro spanish
It’s tough when people don’t appreciate your talents.
@bekahvallejo
the boys love my dora voice @hamboghini @ryanmara11 @nickbashore @cjpinheiro
