Sajid Javid’s defence of Tory MPs not wearing masks had people facepalming into next week

A picture of the latest Cabinet meeting had people scratching their heads, coming a day after health secretary Sajid Javid advised the public to wear masks in crowded indoor spaces.

The reason it got people scraching their heads is because Cabinet ministers appeared to be meeting in a crowded indoor space, and yet none of them were wearing masks.

So remember the guidance: always wear a mask in crowded indoor settings, unless you’re a Cabinet Minister. pic.twitter.com/8jSVsHT5Jb — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 14, 2021

So it was only natural that Javid would be asked about it when he was interviewed on TV and radio today. And this is what he told Niall Paterson on Sky News.

“Take a look at the picture No 10 released yesterday. There is 33 to 40 people in that room, poorly ventilated, not one person is wearing a mask on the day you advise us to wear masks in a situation like that!” pic.twitter.com/IRUL5NaGx5 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) September 15, 2021

In a nutshell, this.

Sajid Javid says it's fine for Tory MPs not to wear masks in the Commons chamber because "they're not strangers" — Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) September 15, 2021

And here are just a few of the things that people were saying about that.

1.

New government guidance: no need to wear a mask on the tube as long as you introduce yourself to everyone in your carriage first. https://t.co/r4ZNwEQZQb — Tom Peck (@tompeck) September 15, 2021

2.

a stranger is just a friend you haven't infected yet https://t.co/mM61m2IVmc — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) September 15, 2021

3.

Someone tell the Health Secretary it doesn’t stop being infectious if you know the person by name, it’s a virus not Rumpelfuckingstiltskin https://t.co/kbkNSdLYVC — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 15, 2021

4.

I wore a mask to my own mother's memorial service. I'd known most of the people there since I (or they) were born. Virology innit. https://t.co/uMvdoDRbVQ — Trisha Greenhalgh (@trishgreenhalgh) September 15, 2021

5.

Say what now 😳 https://t.co/tJKwKn3YzZ — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) September 15, 2021

6.

Does Sajid Javid think the global pandemic is a masquerade ball? https://t.co/gdGEJANjp7 — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 15, 2021

7.

Masterclass in shameless hypocrisy or imbecility?🤔

Hard to tell https://t.co/xTMrSawXGy — Dr Bob Gill (@drbobgill) September 15, 2021

8.

"They're not strangers!" Important public health update: you can't catch Covid from people you know, Health Secretary says. https://t.co/R0fOAoOaS4 — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) September 15, 2021

9.

It really doesn't seem too complicated to assume that if the governing forum of a country doesn't wear masks or social distance itself, then directives to social distance for everybody else might falter. — Stephen McGann💙 (@StephenMcGann) September 15, 2021

10.

Makes you wonder why we had to not see our friends and families for over a year if you can only catch Covid from people you don’t know. Almost like they’re just saying whatever fucking bollocks is convenient to them at the time.pic.twitter.com/wLCX2cnwPq — Max Morgan 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) September 15, 2021

11.

As always @skynewsniall consistently & robustly holding politicians to account. Always makes interviews worth watching. https://t.co/VwLuUooS8w — John Byrne (@dearjohnbyrne) September 15, 2021

To conclude …

The actual health secretary. https://t.co/luEMzpmFBB — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) September 15, 2021

