Politics

Sajid Javid’s defence of Tory MPs not wearing masks had people facepalming into next week

Poke Staff. Updated September 15th, 2021

A picture of the latest Cabinet meeting had people scratching their heads, coming a day after health secretary Sajid Javid advised the public to wear masks in crowded indoor spaces.

The reason it got people scraching their heads is because Cabinet ministers appeared to be meeting in a crowded indoor space, and yet none of them were wearing masks.

So it was only natural that Javid would be asked about it when he was interviewed on TV and radio today. And this is what he told Niall Paterson on Sky News.

In a nutshell, this.

And here are just a few of the things that people were saying about that.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

To conclude …

READ MORE

British Gas took this Boris Johnson joke seriously and it’s today’s best thing

Source Twitter @PeterStefanovi2

More from the Poke