Piers Morgan trolled Nicki Minaj over her ‘swollen testicles’ tweet and it’s not ending well for anyone

John Plunkett. Updated September 15th, 2021

The on-going saga of Nicki Minaj’s bizarre ‘swollen testicles’ warning about the Covid vaccine has been full of unexpected turns.

First there was the tweet itself, of course.

Then there was the official government reply. that it prompted from Chris Whitty and Boris Johnson.

And Minaj’s response, of course (more of which you can read about here).

More predictable than all of that, however, was the fact that Piers Morgan decided to join in. Of course he did!

And by the looks of it, it’s not going to end well for anyone. Here’s how it went (so far).

Here’s how Minaj responded.

But Morgan begged to differ.

No so, said Minaj.

Which prompted Morgan to retweet this.

Still, it could have been worse. Could have been this poor chap caught in the crossfire.

And then the BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg got involved. Hat-trick!

And, like, Morgan, she got predictably short thrift.

Seriously though, 2021.

Last word to @RicheyRevol.

