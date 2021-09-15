Piers Morgan trolled Nicki Minaj over her ‘swollen testicles’ tweet and it’s not ending well for anyone

Pics

The on-going saga of Nicki Minaj’s bizarre ‘swollen testicles’ warning about the Covid vaccine has been full of unexpected turns.

First there was the tweet itself, of course.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Then there was the official government reply. that it prompted from Chris Whitty and Boris Johnson.

thinking about the bars Nicki will spit about this 🙂 pic.twitter.com/c505RgvfkC — Fabio 🇮🇹 (@onikamajestyy) September 14, 2021

And Minaj’s response, of course (more of which you can read about here).

🇬🇧 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 send this to the prime minister & let him know they lied on me. I forgive him. No one else. Only him. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/ZmJ2sST8Es — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

More predictable than all of that, however, was the fact that Piers Morgan decided to join in. Of course he did!

And by the looks of it, it’s not going to end well for anyone. Here’s how it went (so far).

Professor Whitty beefing with the ghastly @NICKIMINAJ (one of the rudest little madams I’ve ever met) is not the breaking news that I expected today – but it’s most welcome. She’s peddling lies that will cost lives. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 14, 2021

Here’s how Minaj responded.

Sir I’ve never met you. I know… we all look alike. “Rudest little madam”. I like it. Has a special ring to it. Thanks Pierce. Love the accent. I’d love to come chat. Scones. Tea. Clown nose & big red shoes for you. Lmk babe 😘😍 https://t.co/9Evnhnuj9l — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

But Morgan begged to differ.

Madam, we met on @AGT when you appeared as a guest act – but you refused to say hello to my three young sons because you were ‘too busy’. Oh, and it’s ‘Piers’ – I know, we Brit names all sound alike. https://t.co/twedCv1Fae — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 14, 2021

No so, said Minaj.

Stop fkng lying. I never turn down pics with kids. If a middle person told you that, they were out of line. don’t blame me you stupid piece of shit. https://t.co/3zkFCOHwYu — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Which prompted Morgan to retweet this.

You’re literally stood in front of @piersmorgan on AGT here pic.twitter.com/uaV81SgiuN — Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) September 14, 2021

He gon make me go live. Chiiiiileeee. Does he have an ig. I wanna go live with him. ENOUGH UGLY! @pierce — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

For the love of God.. it’s PIERS. https://t.co/RH7iggEP3c — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 14, 2021

Still, it could have been worse. Could have been this poor chap caught in the crossfire.

I get incorrectly tagged in a lot of wrong tweets but this one is going to be … particularly bad https://t.co/LSpINPnQrJ — David Pierce (@pierce) September 14, 2021

And then the BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg got involved. Hat-trick!

And, like, Morgan, she got predictably short thrift.

Yes 2021 when jack asses hang on to my every tweet but can’t decipher sarcasm & humor, and can’t read. Go away dumbo https://t.co/U95TwMEAM9 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Seriously though, 2021.

a rap star has tweeted at Boris Johnson, Chris Whitty and Laura Kuennsberg. i guess you could call it a MINAJ A TROIS — Henry Mance (@henrymance) September 14, 2021

Last word to @RicheyRevol.

Tank fly boss walk jam nitty-gritty,

You're listening to Nicki Minaj get dissed by Chris Witty. — ЯicheyЯevol (@RicheyRevol) September 14, 2021

READ MORE

Nicki Minaj mocked Boris Johnson with a fake British accent after he ‘dissed’ her in the briefing

AND EVEN MORE

15 hilarious responses to Nicki Minaj’s bizarre warning about the vaccine and swollen testicles