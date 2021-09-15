Celebrity

Nicki Minaj mocked Boris Johnson with a fake British accent after he ‘dissed’ her in the briefing

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 15th, 2021

As Boris Johnson was outlining his government’s winter plan for coronavirus at a Downing Street briefing, Steven Swinford of the Times asked about Nicki Minaj’s viral tweet, which had warned people to be cautious about the vaccine for a very unusual reason.

This – very quiet – recording shows part of Chris Whitty’s and all of the PM’s responses.

In case you didn’t catch that, Chris Whitty said of anyone who shared fearmongering comments about the vaccine “…they should be ashamed”, while Johnson said

“I am not as familiar with the works of Nicki Minaj as I probably should be. But I am familiar with Nikki Kanani, a superstar GP of Bexley who has appeared many times before you, who will tell you vaccines are wonderful and everybody should get them.”

Piers Morgan weighed in, tagging Nicki Minaj, because why wouldn’t he pick a public fight with a high-profile woman?

She took him down.

It’s not clear whether this tweet was about Chris Whitty or Boris Johnson, but it set the tone for what followed.

And this voice note for the PM was what followed. Brace yourself.

I’m actually Bri’ish.

I went to Oxford.

I went to school with Margaret Thatcher.

Accent by Dick Van Dyke, content by “F*** you, Boris!”

These reactions capture the mood quite beautifully.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Laura Kuenssberg added her succinct assessment.

It went every bit as well as Piers Morgan’s intervention had.

The only thing left to say is this magnificent pun.

If Henry’s not sorry, neither are we.

