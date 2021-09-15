Nicki Minaj mocked Boris Johnson with a fake British accent after he ‘dissed’ her in the briefing

Celebrity

As Boris Johnson was outlining his government’s winter plan for coronavirus at a Downing Street briefing, Steven Swinford of the Times asked about Nicki Minaj’s viral tweet, which had warned people to be cautious about the vaccine for a very unusual reason.

This – very quiet – recording shows part of Chris Whitty’s and all of the PM’s responses.

thinking about the bars Nicki will spit about this 🙂 pic.twitter.com/c505RgvfkC — Fabio 🇮🇹 (@onikamajestyy) September 14, 2021

In case you didn’t catch that, Chris Whitty said of anyone who shared fearmongering comments about the vaccine “…they should be ashamed”, while Johnson said

“I am not as familiar with the works of Nicki Minaj as I probably should be. But I am familiar with Nikki Kanani, a superstar GP of Bexley who has appeared many times before you, who will tell you vaccines are wonderful and everybody should get them.”

Piers Morgan weighed in, tagging Nicki Minaj, because why wouldn’t he pick a public fight with a high-profile woman?

Professor Whitty beefing with the ghastly @NICKIMINAJ (one of the rudest little madams I’ve ever met) is not the breaking news that I expected today – but it’s most welcome. She’s peddling lies that will cost lives. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 14, 2021

She took him down.

Sir I’ve never met you. I know… we all look alike. “Rudest little madam”. I like it. Has a special ring to it. Thanks Pierce. Love the accent. I’d love to come chat. Scones. Tea. Clown nose & big red shoes for you. Lmk babe 😘😍 https://t.co/9Evnhnuj9l — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

It’s not clear whether this tweet was about Chris Whitty or Boris Johnson, but it set the tone for what followed.

I love him even tho I guess this was a diss? The accent ugh! Yassss boo!!!

😍😍😍😍😍😅😂🥴 https://t.co/kXdKteVc7j — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

And this voice note for the PM was what followed. Brace yourself.

🇬🇧 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 send this to the prime minister & let him know they lied on me. I forgive him. No one else. Only him. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/ZmJ2sST8Es — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

I’m actually Bri’ish. I went to Oxford. I went to school with Margaret Thatcher.

Accent by Dick Van Dyke, content by “F*** you, Boris!”

These reactions capture the mood quite beautifully.

1.

THIS WEBSITE IS FREE https://t.co/wpeuOcmSpy — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) September 14, 2021

2.

What the fuck is going on https://t.co/DV0NkGMIIo — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) September 14, 2021

3.

Even by 2021's standards, Nicki Minaj telling Boris Johnson she went to school with Margaret Thatcher is quite out there 😂 https://t.co/gzISyZVPPQ — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) September 14, 2021

4.

Nicki Minaj and Margaret Thatcher in their Oxford University days pic.twitter.com/z3ARAdTKN6 — Joe Gunn (@joegunn) September 14, 2021

5.

Boris Johnson admits ignorance of who Nicki Minaj is and what Nicki Minaj does. Nicki Minaj forgives him, and says she's a great admirer, thereby revealing her ignorance of who Boris Johnson is and what Boris Johnson does. — Hugh Osborne (@HughRSOsborne) September 14, 2021

6.

At last, the culture wars I can get behind https://t.co/VvyyRGx4jv — emma jacobs (@emmavj) September 14, 2021

7.

Okay everybody shut down your devices, we've all had *quite* enough internet for one day. https://t.co/4Tyzb5kJL6 — Jenny Ryan (@jenlion) September 14, 2021

8.

Had never heard of Nicki Minaj until her cousin had a testicle problem or something last week but apparently she went to school with Margaret Thatcher. It's funny what twists and turns life can take https://t.co/Fi9IyNvS07 — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) September 14, 2021

9.

I feel like if Nicki Minaj is gonna beef Boris Johnson, R Fabulous should beef Joe Biden just to balance the books — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) September 14, 2021

10.

Not a Boris Johnson, Nicki Minaj crossover which parallel universe are we living in 😫 — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) September 14, 2021

11.

This is gonna end with Chris Whitty and Nicki Minaj doing a Bad Blood cover at the BRITs, mark my words. — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) September 14, 2021

Laura Kuenssberg added her succinct assessment.

It went every bit as well as Piers Morgan’s intervention had.

Yes 2021 when jack asses hang on to my every tweet but can’t decipher sarcasm & humor, and can’t read. Go away dumbo https://t.co/U95TwMEAM9 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

The only thing left to say is this magnificent pun.

a rap star has tweeted at Boris Johnson, Chris Whitty and Laura Kuennsberg. i guess you could call it a MINAJ A TROIS — Henry Mance (@henrymance) September 14, 2021

If Henry’s not sorry, neither are we.

