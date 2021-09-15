A pro-life account’s bible claim backfired spectacularly
Jason Selvig of comedy duo The Good Liars owned this pro-life organisation into next week – and beyond – after it used the bible to support its anti-choice views.
Here’s how it played out on Twitter.
Where’s the lie?
The exchange found its way onto Reddit’s r/MurderedByWords – which seems fair. Here’s what Redditors thought of it.
Ask the first born children of Egypt.
FoxInSox2
When that one king wanted to find the supposed Messiah that had been born, he ordered that all babies be killed in his kingdom (leading to Mary and Joseph becoming refugees and leaving for Egypt).
Could have saved all them babies, but I guess God plays favorites.
Fucking Nepotism.
i_Got_Rocks
Or the residents of Soddom and Gomorrah
Brain__Resin
In the bible, not including the flood, God has a kill count of over 1.2 million. Satan has just 12. Who’s the bad guy now?
pikleboiy
There is a story that once some children made fun of a bald dude so god summoned 2 elephant-sized bears from a nearby cave to kill and eat the children.
creeper205861
We have to go back to Twitter for the best reaction.
And killed his only son to get a second book deal.
— Dunning-Kruger Poe’sLaw (@FunnyFarmer5150) September 6, 2021
