Tucker Carlson reading out Nicki Minaj’s ‘swollen testicles’ vaccine tweet is unintentionally hilarious

Pics

You’re probably aware of Nicki Minaj’s only slightly unusual warning that she shared on Twitter about the perils of the vaccine and, er, swollen testicles.

And if you’re thinking that she was asking for no end of mockery then you’d be absolutely right (you can read 15 of our favourite responses here).

But just when we were thinking it couldn’t get any better, along comes this clip of Fox News’s famously anti-vaxxer Tucker Carlson reading it out on air.

And there’s something about the way he does it – and the po-faced post-script – that is simply glorious.

Here’s Tucker Carlson reading Nicki Minaj’s “testicles became swollen” tweet out loud pic.twitter.com/CvkY4vxMB4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 14, 2021

“Which seems sensible …”

And just a few of the things people said about it.

If this was just a con by her to get him to say that phrase on national TV, it might have been worth it. — Pumpkin Spice Santiago (@SantiagoReports) September 14, 2021

Embarrassing, even for him — David Paniagua Jr. (@AlCaponesVault) September 14, 2021

Tucker is making the old SNL Weekend Updates from the 1970’s look like real news. — The Madness of Deposed King Donald (@GregoryBTrotte1) September 14, 2021

I’m rubbing my temples as I tweet this because. I can’t anymore. — Christopher Ryan (@FFChristopherRy) September 14, 2021

READ MORE

15 hilarious responses to Nicki Minaj’s bizarre warning about the vaccine and swollen testicles

Source Twitter @atrupar