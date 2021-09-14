Pics

Tucker Carlson reading out Nicki Minaj’s ‘swollen testicles’ vaccine tweet is unintentionally hilarious

John Plunkett. Updated September 14th, 2021

You’re probably aware of Nicki Minaj’s only slightly unusual warning that she shared on Twitter about the perils of the vaccine and, er, swollen testicles.

And if you’re thinking that she was asking for no end of mockery then you’d be absolutely right (you can read 15 of our favourite responses here).

But just when we were thinking it couldn’t get any better, along comes this clip of Fox News’s famously anti-vaxxer Tucker Carlson reading it out on air.

And there’s something about the way he does it – and the po-faced post-script – that is simply glorious.

“Which seems sensible …”

And just a few of the things people said about it.

READ MORE

15 hilarious responses to Nicki Minaj’s bizarre warning about the vaccine and swollen testicles

Source Twitter @atrupar

More from the Poke