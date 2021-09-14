This newspaper letter went wildly viral and it’s the perfect response to covidiots

Pics

Latest in an occasional series, newspaper letter of the day goes to this, shared on Twitter by @WalterLapp who said: ‘An excellent letter to the editor of a newspaper.’

And it went viral because it’s the perfect response to covidiots everywhere.

An excellent letter to the editor of a newspaper. pic.twitter.com/ymQEUk5VbZ — Walter (Get a vaccine) Sales (@WalterLapp) September 13, 2021

And just in case that’s tricky to read …

Responsibility price of rights ‘You can’t make me, they say. Do you smoke inside buildings? No. Do you wear a seat belt? Yes. Do you stop at red lights and stop signs? Yes. Why? Because the government makes laws for public safety and because decent people in civilised societies show respect and care for fellow human beings even if it is not the law. ‘You can’t make me’ is the response a young child having a tantrum makes to their parents who are trying to teach them to be responsible, good, caring people. Citizenship carries both rights and responsibilities. Wear a mask.

And here are a few of the things people said in response.

And the reason there are rules and laws is because humans suck at self-regulation as do Corporations. And the reason penalties are typically monetary is because these “you can’t make me” types still don’t get it until it costs. — The Circus Left Town – Scrub to the elbow (@AmiThibedeau) September 13, 2021

It is awful to think people have to be told this, especially so called “patriots” — coloradoinni 💙💉🌊🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇬🇧🇺🇸❤️ no DMs (@coloradoinni) September 13, 2021

Everything everything everything in this world boils all the way down to whether you care about other human beings or not https://t.co/ILoy7VfDoc — Tracy Yardley! (commissions closed) (@yardleyart) September 13, 2021

READ MORE

Nigella Lawson had the best response to this ‘demonic entity’ troll

Source Twitter @WalterLapp