This newspaper letter went wildly viral and it’s the perfect response to covidiots

John Plunkett. Updated September 14th, 2021

Latest in an occasional series, newspaper letter of the day goes to this, shared on Twitter by @WalterLapp who said: ‘An excellent letter to the editor of a newspaper.’

And it went viral because it’s the perfect response to covidiots everywhere.

And just in case that’s tricky to read …

Responsibility price of rights

‘You can’t make me, they say.

Do you smoke inside buildings? No. Do you wear a seat belt? Yes. Do you stop at red lights and stop signs? Yes.

Why? Because the government makes laws for public safety and because decent people in civilised societies show respect and care for fellow human beings even if it is not the law.

‘You can’t make me’ is the response a young child having a tantrum makes to their parents who are trying to teach them to be responsible, good, caring people.

Citizenship carries both rights and responsibilities.

Wear a mask.

And here are a few of the things people said in response.

Source Twitter @WalterLapp

