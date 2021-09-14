Nish Kumar had the funniest prediction of Andrew Neil’s future TV career
Andrew Neil may be down one job after quitting GB News, but Nish Kumar predicted a new income stream for him at some point in the future, and it might just work.
See you on Dave brother https://t.co/4DKEoAgiSD
— Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) September 13, 2021
Imagine if this happened.
Although, it *whispers* moved to Channel 4.
This would be downright creepy.
Someone suggested something that must have hit a little closer to home for Mash Report presenter, Nish.
The Fash Report, @MrNishKumar ? https://t.co/3igmyMlO2x
— Andrew vaccin-Tate-d. (@Spudfish83) September 13, 2021
We couldn’t possibly comment …but Dave could.
Oh no. We'll see if there is room in the schedule.
— Dave (@davechannel) September 13, 2021
Watch this space.
