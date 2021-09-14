Nish Kumar had the funniest prediction of Andrew Neil’s future TV career

Twitter

Andrew Neil may be down one job after quitting GB News, but Nish Kumar predicted a new income stream for him at some point in the future, and it might just work.

See you on Dave brother https://t.co/4DKEoAgiSD — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) September 13, 2021

Imagine if this happened.

Although, it *whispers* moved to Channel 4.

This would be downright creepy.

Someone suggested something that must have hit a little closer to home for Mash Report presenter, Nish.

We couldn’t possibly comment …but Dave could.

Oh no. We'll see if there is room in the schedule. — Dave (@davechannel) September 13, 2021

Watch this space.

READ MORE

Andrew Neil has quit his GB News role – 11 favourite brutal owns

Source Nish Kumar Image sCREENGRAB (edited)