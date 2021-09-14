Twitter

Nish Kumar had the funniest prediction of Andrew Neil’s future TV career

Poke Staff. Updated September 14th, 2021

Andrew Neil may be down one job after quitting GB News, but Nish Kumar predicted a new income stream for him at some point in the future, and it might just work.

Imagine if this happened.

Although, it *whispers* moved to Channel 4.

This would be downright creepy.

Someone suggested something that must have hit a little closer to home for Mash Report presenter, Nish.

We couldn’t possibly comment …but Dave could.

Watch this space.

Source Nish Kumar Image sCREENGRAB (edited)

