15 hilarious responses to Nicki Minaj’s bizarre warning about the vaccine and swollen testicles

We’re quite accustomed to seeing anti-vax hysteria from some celebrities, with the list including enough rock and pop stars to create a Covidmageddon Glastonbury line-up twice over.

Joining them, presumably as a headliner, is rapper Nicki Minaj, who had the most unexpected cautionary tale of the pandemic.

There’s a lot to unpack, there, and Twitter set about doing just that – sometimes in a NSFW way.

my aunty’s cleaning lady got the vaccine and her bum went huge and she farted and blew all the numbers off Big Ben. Pls be safe x https://t.co/LaSriMCvCT — Ed Gamble (@EdGambleComedy) September 13, 2021

Nicki Minaj's cousin's friend tripping over his swollen balls at the Met Gala pic.twitter.com/uR7gH4nv6i — Keith (@ShrillockHolmes) September 13, 2021

“And what is the reason for your cancelling the reception at this time?” “My fiancée’s balls” “I beg your pardon?” “Full of vaccine.” “Well, you’re going to forfeit the deposits.” “As will his balls.” — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) September 13, 2021

Fellas, make sure they put the needle in your arm. https://t.co/jv8OHNkV8a — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) September 13, 2021

I’ve fixed that for you. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/EK1lw8osam — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) September 13, 2021

Oh MAN these slacks I bought at are WAY too big in the crotch. Returning stuff is such a hassle — is there an easy way to just make my balls swell up? Wanna make a splash at the #MetGala tonight. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 13, 2021

Just had my Covid vaccine lads pic.twitter.com/t9b7F2NFCi — Trudi (@Trudski2012) September 13, 2021

