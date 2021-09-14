Celebrity

A magazine tried to bodyshame Vin Diesel and it backfired spectacularly

Celebrity gossip webzine, Page Six, shared some long-range photos of what they described as Vin Diesel’s ‘less-than-shredded torso’ – otherwise known as a dad bod, from his family holiday in Italy.

There were some pretty mean reactions to the 54-year-old actor’s appearance, including these comments.

A lot more people defended the actor.

One tweeter, however, had the best takedown of Page Six’s ‘shirtless on a yacht’ headline.

from Andy Samberg GIFs via Gfycat

Well played.

