This version of Jaws swaps the shark for a cat – and it works purrfectly
A cat called Lizzy has taken the internet by storm, starring in a number of funny and clever videos made by her owner, Tibo Charroppin – a Senior Animation Director and Video Editor from Oregon.
You could be forgiven for not recognising the name, however, because the name attached to the videos and social media accounts is OwlKitty.
Here’s Lizzy taking on Godzilla.
OwlKitty bows to no one. 😼#GodzillaVsKong #godzilla #owlkitty pic.twitter.com/8kvTUs6gDN
— OwlKitty (@Owl__Kitty) March 20, 2021
And having some Home Alone time with Macaulay Culkin.
Merry Christmas, you filthy animals😻🎄 #HomeAlone #owlkitty @IncredibleCulk pic.twitter.com/pDUkd7jMC5
— OwlKitty (@Owl__Kitty) December 14, 2020
The latest film recreation to star the videogenic puss is the Steven Spielberg classic – Jaws.
Here are a few appreciative comments from YouTube users.
Finally, a good representation of a catfish…
Supardi Sudirman
“You’re going to need a bigger litterbox”.
Ibidibi
Just when you thought it was safe to buy expensive furniture.
Matthew Thorpe
Tibo also provided this fascinating peek behind the scenes.
Follow them on YouTube, Instagram or Twitter to make sure you don’t miss any upcoming gems.
