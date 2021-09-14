British Gas took this Boris Johnson joke seriously and it’s today’s best thing

Twitter

There’s nothing like a funny joke being made even better by someone not getting it, and this is one of the very best.

It came after Boris Johnson took time out from his busy schedule to visit apprentices at a British Gas training academy, accompanied by chancellor, Rishi Sunak.

The apprentices at our British Gas academy in Leicester had a visit from @BorisJohnson and @RishiSunak today. They welcomed our commitment to recruiting one new apprentice every day for the rest of the decade, providing green skills as we help our customers go greener. pic.twitter.com/PXDbQz7yaY — British Gas (@BritishGas) September 13, 2021

Naturally Johnson felt the need to dress up for the occasion in a British Gas jacket and it prompted lots of jokes like this.

Why is our esteemed leader dressed in British Gas uniform? Is he doing his Level 2 Gaslighting training today or something? pic.twitter.com/xjKjO6t4IH — Ken Wake EX-Tory #FBPE #FBPA #FBPPR (@KenCentralNotts) September 13, 2021

they really need to cancel this series of Mr Benn now pic.twitter.com/UEn4zxkA21 — dave ❄️ (@davemacladd) September 13, 2021

Staffing levels at British Gas have reached a critical low. #FireandRehire pic.twitter.com/QIxd36CF9K — Daniel Caie (@ADan4AllSeasons) September 13, 2021

But the very best response came from @Pandamoanimum who said this

Just had someone from British Gas round. My boiler is still broken, he ate all my biscuits, and he left a giant turd in my toilet. pic.twitter.com/KcLNhN3tpw — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) September 13, 2021

And it got even better when this happened.

Customer service at its very best.

😂😭 Awesome. Keep the conversation going. 👍 — Jay (@UncleJaysus) September 13, 2021

I told them it was a joke. I’d feel too mean. They’re just trying to do their job, which is more than can be said for Johnson. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) September 13, 2021

And then there was also this person who, despite everything, still couldn’t see the joke.

Thoughts and prayers.

And if you don’t already follow @Pandamoanimum on Twitter here!

