British Gas took this Boris Johnson joke seriously and it’s today’s best thing

Poke Staff. Updated September 14th, 2021

There’s nothing like a funny joke being made even better by someone not getting it, and this is one of the very best.

It came after Boris Johnson took time out from his busy schedule to visit apprentices at a British Gas training academy, accompanied by chancellor, Rishi Sunak.

Naturally Johnson felt the need to dress up for the occasion in a British Gas jacket and it prompted lots of jokes like this.

But the very best response came from @Pandamoanimum who said this

And it got even better when this happened.

Customer service at its very best.

And then there was also this person who, despite everything, still couldn’t see the joke.

Thoughts and prayers.

