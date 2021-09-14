Andrew Neil has quit his GB News role – 11 favourite brutal owns

Entertainment

GB News is having – continuing to have – something of a nightmare. Following on from tech problems, awkward gaffes, viewer pranks, terrible ratings and deepening ideological rifts, three senior producers have left the station, as well as the original figurehead – Andrew Neil.

The former BBC political programming heavyweight had only appeared in eight of his GB News shows when he stepped back in June, less than two weeks after its launch.

GB News launched on Sunday 13 June and Andrew Neil presented his last show on the 24th of the same month. — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 13, 2021

He announced his resignation on Twitter.

We doubt anyone was surprised at the flood of mockery that followed.

1.

A sad loss for the channel’s zero viewers — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 13, 2021

2.

Bots don’t watch telly. Who knew. https://t.co/2TFmOEERIc — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) September 13, 2021

3.

Turns out we did know more than him https://t.co/mrjehqMYoa pic.twitter.com/iWod1ofyxv — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) September 13, 2021

4.

Andrew Neil confirms his resignation from GB News via Twitter as when it was announced it last week on GB News nobody saw it.#GBNews — RS Archer (@archer_rs) September 14, 2021

5.

A tearful Andrew Doyle passes an envelope round for his leaving present. No one has any change. https://t.co/MUZHF4bNh3 — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) September 13, 2021

6.

You did a solid couple of weeks work there, fella. Sorry your culture war nonsense wasn’t a success. — TwoLegsBad (@TwoLegsBad2) September 13, 2021

7.

Andrew Neil used to mock falling readership or viewing figures of others with “get woke, go broke”. I think “go fash, lose cash” has a ring to it. https://t.co/npjRJmBeqb — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) September 13, 2021

8.

British TV shows that had more episodes than shows presented by Andrew Neil at @GBNews: – Fawlty Towers

– Mr Bean

– Spaced

– The Mighty Boosh

– The Office (UK)

– Fleabag — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 13, 2021

9.

Solidarity with Andrew Neil. We all go into journalism hoping to tackle the metropolitan elite but before you know it, you’re tweeting your resignation from your French mansion. — Frances Ryan (@DrFrancesRyan) September 13, 2021

10.

He obviously finally got around to watching it. https://t.co/SonSakITdL — Baz (@bazlyons) September 13, 2021

11.

Who knew GB stood for Goodbye? Andrew Neil lasted for less time than Change UK. 😂🗑✅👍🏿 — Count Binface (@CountBinface) September 13, 2021

With an Andrew Neil-shaped hole in the scheduling, we can only guess at what may follow.

Andrew Neil finally resigning from #GBNews not sure if his replacement will be Shilton, Widdecombe or the dog from Paw Patrol — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 13, 2021

Source Andrew Neil Image Screengrab