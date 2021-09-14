Entertainment

Andrew Neil has quit his GB News role – 11 favourite brutal owns

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 14th, 2021

GB News is having – continuing to have – something of a nightmare. Following on from tech problems, awkward gaffes, viewer pranks, terrible ratings and deepening ideological rifts, three senior producers have left the station, as well as the original figurehead – Andrew Neil.

The former BBC political programming heavyweight had only appeared in eight of his GB News shows when he stepped back in June, less than two weeks after its launch.

He announced his resignation on Twitter.

We doubt anyone was surprised at the flood of mockery that followed.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

With an Andrew Neil-shaped hole in the scheduling, we can only guess at what may follow.

Twitter gave its verdict on the Andrew Neil-fronted anti-woke news channel – it wasn’t great

