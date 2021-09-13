You surely won’t see a more comical miss this (or any) football season

Sport

We’re a few weeks into the new football season but you surely won’t see a more comical miss this – or any – season.

It was shared by the BBC’s Dan Walker (among many others) on Twitter today and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Great to see that ‘mishit’ works in most languages 😬 pic.twitter.com/tk2tOKHQhE — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) September 13, 2021

Still, at least only 5 million people have now watched it on Twitter, right?

And just in case you’re interested, it’s – Google, Google – Aster Vranckx playing for Mechelen against KV Oostende in the Belgian Pro League in September last year.

He’s a poor lad.

READ MORE

This angry Scottish football fan trying to kick a table – and missing – is simply perfect

Source Twitter @ElevenSportsBEf H/T Twitter @mrdanwalker