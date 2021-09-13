You surely won’t see a more comical miss this (or any) football season
We’re a few weeks into the new football season but you surely won’t see a more comical miss this – or any – season.
It was shared by the BBC’s Dan Walker (among many others) on Twitter today and, well, best have a watch for yourself.
Great to see that ‘mishit’ works in most languages 😬 pic.twitter.com/tk2tOKHQhE
— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) September 13, 2021
Still, at least only 5 million people have now watched it on Twitter, right?
Oh my word. pic.twitter.com/Q2dYujpJFa
— Kendall Rowan ⚽️ (@kendallrowanx) September 12, 2021
And just in case you’re interested, it’s – Google, Google – Aster Vranckx playing for Mechelen against KV Oostende in the Belgian Pro League in September last year.
He’s a poor lad.
