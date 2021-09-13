This Amazon delivery note is just a little bit on the drastic side
The first in an occasional series, ‘Amazon delivery note of the week’ starts off with a clear winner.
It was shared by Redditor Remarkable-Breath-55 who said: ‘I deliver for Amazon, this came up halfway through my route. A little drastic I’d say lol …’
And they’re not kidding.
Well, it’s guaranteed to grab your attention, at least.
And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.
‘It’s true. I almost broke the screen door with a package on the porch. I have 5 cats too. They would just take me out.’
seti_m
‘My mom demands a call every week so she knows that I haven’t died and that my cats are not feeding on my corpse.’
ithaqua34
‘It is wise to demand a call since the cats could figure out how to text and set a trap to lure her in for more food.’
TwistedBranches
‘It’s funny because pet food is by far the heaviest thing I order from Amazon.’
jeffprobstslover
