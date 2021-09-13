The furious payoff to this exchange about the housing market is a joy to behold

Twitter

Leading contender for Twitter exchange of the week comes this, a brief (but lively) debate about the state of the housing market shared by Tom Blackburn – @malaiseforever – who said: ‘Housing might be extortionate, but at least this website is free.’

Bang on, on both fronts.

housing might be extortionate, but at least this website is free pic.twitter.com/ySbrTND94R — Tom Blackburn (@malaiseforever) September 6, 2021

And here it is in full.

Boom.

We didn’t win 2 world wars, 1world cup and run a successful empire looking at graphs. — Andy Austin 🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@andydpaustin) September 6, 2021

Graphs are woke — P.G. Chodehouse (@mynnoj) September 6, 2021

wokey graphs. No need for them — Tom Blackburn (@malaiseforever) September 6, 2021

"learn how to spell" — CRT Dibbler (@fireh9lly) September 6, 2021

And just in case, like this person, you’ve been scratching your head …

Minor point I know and I might be missing something as massively as he's missing the point but where even was the spelling mistake? — Colin Noble (@oncewassven) September 6, 2021

I've reread it a few times, just trying to guess what he thinks was misspelled. But now I remember that I have better uses for my time. — Registered Voter (@PureTrumpery) September 6, 2021

I did look and there's a (deliberate, jokey) misspelling in the bio of the guy he's replying to — Tom Blackburn (@malaiseforever) September 6, 2021

Source Twitter @malaiseforever