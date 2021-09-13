The furious payoff to this exchange about the housing market is a joy to behold
Leading contender for Twitter exchange of the week comes this, a brief (but lively) debate about the state of the housing market shared by Tom Blackburn – @malaiseforever – who said: ‘Housing might be extortionate, but at least this website is free.’
Bang on, on both fronts.
housing might be extortionate, but at least this website is free pic.twitter.com/ySbrTND94R
— Tom Blackburn (@malaiseforever) September 6, 2021
And here it is in full.
Boom.
— Joe Dillon (@joffocakes) September 6, 2021
We didn’t win 2 world wars, 1world cup and run a successful empire looking at graphs.
— Andy Austin 🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@andydpaustin) September 6, 2021
Graphs are woke
— P.G. Chodehouse (@mynnoj) September 6, 2021
wokey graphs. No need for them
— Tom Blackburn (@malaiseforever) September 6, 2021
"learn how to spell"
— CRT Dibbler (@fireh9lly) September 6, 2021
And just in case, like this person, you’ve been scratching your head …
Minor point I know and I might be missing something as massively as he's missing the point but where even was the spelling mistake?
— Colin Noble (@oncewassven) September 6, 2021
I've reread it a few times, just trying to guess what he thinks was misspelled. But now I remember that I have better uses for my time.
— Registered Voter (@PureTrumpery) September 6, 2021
I did look and there's a (deliberate, jokey) misspelling in the bio of the guy he's replying to
— Tom Blackburn (@malaiseforever) September 6, 2021
