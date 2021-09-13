News

Sajid Javid says no to vaccine passports – 12 jabs at the government’s latest u-turn

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 13th, 2021

The government’s controversial vaccine passport scheme may never materialise.

The plan for proof of full vaccination to be required for entry to nightclubs and other large events had been due to to start at the end of September, amid savage protests from individuals and professional bodies.

Objections included the suggestion that it would suppress the delicate recovery of the hospitality industry, as well as highly offensive comparisons with the identification badge system used by the Nazis.

Just two days after the Vaccines Minister, Nadhim Zahawi, confirmed the vaccine passport plan would go ahead, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid, told Nick Robinson that the plan has been scrapped for winter, but would be held in reserve as an option.

Those supporting the civil liberties argument saw it as a win.

Others were concerned about safety, bridling at the hypocrisy of the government’s stance on voter ID – and suspicious of the true motives behind the move.

The very funny and brutally insightful @BorisJohnson_MP provided a likely overview of upcoming covid planning.

Source BBC Image Screengrab

