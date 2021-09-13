Larry and Paul’s Real Daily Briefing refreshes the parts other briefings cannot reach

Politics

Parliament is back in session, and MPs have been addressing some top issues, such as:

Funding social care with a National Insurance rise The rise of the Taliban The return of school pupils to classrooms, despite rising covid rates and lack of social distancing measures Whether to allow barely treated sewage into the UK’s waterways

TOMORROW: Remember when we were going to fund the NHS by leaving the EU. pic.twitter.com/L1dNsm7Gkm — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) September 6, 2021

“I have absolute confidence in the man who stayed on holiday while the Taliban were at the gates of Kabul” says man who headed off on holiday while the Taliban were at the gates of Kabul. https://t.co/FT1hoEsC4P — David Schneider (@davidschneider) August 20, 2021

Youngest is back to school on Monday which gives me just 3 days to come up with a way to discharge the responsibility the government has imposed on me as a parent to prevent the spread of COVID amongst pupils. I have to stop leaving my prep to the last minute. — Seán Jones (@seanjonesqc) September 3, 2021

Brexit Britain! A land flowing with milk and honey and untreated effluent. https://t.co/eUy74MXnQp — 🕺🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🕺 (@mikegove12) September 8, 2021

The Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, may have been distracted by his school return issues when he mistakenly thought he’d met Marcus Rashford.

Gavin Williamson meets Garfield The Cat … pic.twitter.com/OhEgCLUkyc — Simon Harris – #LovelyBitOfSquirrel (@simonharris_mbd) September 9, 2021

With the politicians – theoretically – back at work, so are the very funny and cutting satirists, Larry and Paul, who covered all this and more in their new ‘daily’ briefing.

They posted the sketch on Twitter, too, where it went down very well.

Look what they did, the idiots. https://t.co/nUFJLcfuYS — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) September 9, 2021

#RealDailyBriefing simply brilliant. Sometimes you think you have gone mad and the only person in the world who sees it, then the perfect satire comes along to steady your slowly sinking ship…… https://t.co/BAQpADl0IV — Steve Green (@centurion_steve) September 10, 2021

As ever, the hefty proportion of truth made it a bitter-sweet experience for some.

Painful and brilliant in equal measure. https://t.co/Nwx0hFkdNg — Wee Potatoes (@WeePotatoes) September 9, 2021

Give Larry and Paul a follow on Twitter and YouTube, so you don’t miss out on future posts.

