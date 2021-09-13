This Japanese artist’s incredible miniatures are utterly mindblowing
A short and fascinating video was recently featured in a viral tweet.
leaving this behind for future tenants to find and freak out pic.twitter.com/Uo5wfHQG0Q
— Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) September 11, 2021
Due to a combination of Rob’s funny caption and the next-level work of the miniaturist, it really caught people’s imagination – picking up comments like these.
Foxtons: "Perfectly-proportioned London flat with kitchen, living area and workspace, £2000PCM" https://t.co/kDQxtTzn8z
— Louie Stowell is ON HOLIDAY (sporadically here) (@Louiestowell) September 12, 2021
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 imagine moving into a crib and finding this 2 years in https://t.co/L3h1XGaGUp
— ☮️💕➕ (@1kTC_Doeeee) September 12, 2021
what jerry comes home to after a long day beefing with tom https://t.co/OQxhDskF3q
— babe??? im not your babe (@RadicalSnacks) September 12, 2021
It turned out to be the work of a young Japanese artist, named Mozu – @rokubunnnoichi, on Twitter – who makes the most amazing miniatures we’ve ever seen.
We decided to investigate what else he’d done and found these stunning scenes from his ‘dwarf series’. We’ve included translations where necessary, but they may not be the best.
1.
The second in the dwarf series, “Dwarf Ryokan”
I made that “mysterious space” in the inn!
I’m not the only one who likes this space …!
こびとシリーズ第2弾、「こびとの旅館」
旅館にある、あの「謎空間」を作ってみました！
この空間が好きなのは、僕だけではないはず…！ pic.twitter.com/q1YLoqQToz
— Mozu \10/9から名古屋で個展 / (@rokubunnnoichi) August 13, 2019
2.
When you open the outlet, there is …! ??
A small friend lives in my room.
The third in the dwarf series.
“Dwarf’s secret base”
All handmade miniature works.
The production period is about 4 months.
コンセントを開けるとそこには…！？
僕の部屋には小さな友達が住んでいる。
こびとシリーズ第3弾。
「こびとの秘密基地」
全て手作りのミニチュア作品です。
制作期間は約4ヶ月。
メイキングはコメント欄へ続きます〜！↓ pic.twitter.com/C44tmHnmxr
— Mozu \10/9から名古屋で個展 / (@rokubunnnoichi) December 18, 2019
3.
“A little friend lives in my room”
The fourth in the dwarf series.
“Dwarf’s toilet”
All handmade miniature works. The production period is about 2 months.
『僕の部屋には小さな友達が住んでいる』
こびとシリーズ第4弾。
「こびとのトイレ」
全て手作りのミニチュア作品です。制作期間は約2ヶ月。
「壁をくり抜いたの！？」という質問の答えは、Youtubeに用意しましたので是非🚽
Youtubeメイキング映像↓https://t.co/Woc1MvBCCr pic.twitter.com/Y999XpeKuU
— Mozu \10/9から名古屋で個展 / (@rokubunnnoichi) March 28, 2020
4.
Thank you all 20 million times views!
If you turn on the light…!?
My tiny friend who lives in my room. My tiny friend collection #7.
"Tiny Balcony"
All handmade miniature works. Production Time: 6 months
Watch the rest on YouTube!https://t.co/3VX7t6oAqb pic.twitter.com/V78V9dEQbl
— Mozu \10/9から名古屋で個展 / (@rokubunnnoichi) September 12, 2021
5.
When I noticed, there was a railroad in the wall …
A small friend lives in my room. The 8th in the dwarf series.
“Dwarf Station”
All handmade miniature works. The production period is about 3 months.
気がついたら、壁の中に鉄道が開通していました…
僕の部屋には小さな友達が住んでいる。こびとシリーズ第8弾。
「こびとの駅」
全て手作りのミニチュア作品です。制作期間は約3ヶ月。 pic.twitter.com/Ucd7aR33PU
— Mozu \10/9から名古屋で個展 / (@rokubunnnoichi) August 7, 2021
This collection of photos gives an idea of the scale.
【個展やるよ！】
ミニチュアは、写真より生で見る方が絶対に面白いです。
個人的には、ミニチュアの面白さは写真だと半分も伝わっていないと思っています。過去作全てを展示します。全国を周ります。是非見に来てください。
前売券発売中！（8/10まで）https://t.co/Y5lonPDaNH [Lコード:50999] pic.twitter.com/wVFjW1poXv
— Mozu \10/9から名古屋で個展 / (@rokubunnnoichi) July 25, 2021
Check out his YouTube videos, but beware – you can find yourself losing all sense of time as you watch them. You can also see more of his pieces on his website.
