This Japanese artist’s incredible miniatures are utterly mindblowing

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 13th, 2021

A short and fascinating video was recently featured in a viral tweet.

Due to a combination of Rob’s funny caption and the next-level work of the miniaturist, it really caught people’s imagination – picking up comments like these.

It turned out to be the work of a young Japanese artist, named Mozu – @rokubunnnoichi, on Twitter – who makes the most amazing miniatures we’ve ever seen.

We decided to investigate what else he’d done and found these stunning scenes from his ‘dwarf series’. We’ve included translations where necessary, but they may not be the best.

1.

The second in the dwarf series, “Dwarf Ryokan”

I made that “mysterious space” in the inn!

I’m not the only one who likes this space …!

2.

When you open the outlet, there is …! ??

A small friend lives in my room.
The third in the dwarf series.

“Dwarf’s secret base”

All handmade miniature works.
The production period is about 4 months.

3.

“A little friend lives in my room”

The fourth in the dwarf series.

“Dwarf’s toilet”

All handmade miniature works. The production period is about 2 months.

4.

5.

When I noticed, there was a railroad in the wall …

A small friend lives in my room. The 8th in the dwarf series.

“Dwarf Station”

All handmade miniature works. The production period is about 3 months.

This collection of photos gives an idea of the scale.

Check out his YouTube videos, but beware – you can find yourself losing all sense of time as you watch them. You can also see more of his pieces on his website.

Source Mozu H/T @thegallowboob

