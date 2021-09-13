This Japanese artist’s incredible miniatures are utterly mindblowing

Videos

A short and fascinating video was recently featured in a viral tweet.

leaving this behind for future tenants to find and freak out pic.twitter.com/Uo5wfHQG0Q — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) September 11, 2021

Due to a combination of Rob’s funny caption and the next-level work of the miniaturist, it really caught people’s imagination – picking up comments like these.

Foxtons: "Perfectly-proportioned London flat with kitchen, living area and workspace, £2000PCM" https://t.co/kDQxtTzn8z — Louie Stowell is ON HOLIDAY (sporadically here) (@Louiestowell) September 12, 2021

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 imagine moving into a crib and finding this 2 years in https://t.co/L3h1XGaGUp — ☮️💕➕ (@1kTC_Doeeee) September 12, 2021

what jerry comes home to after a long day beefing with tom https://t.co/OQxhDskF3q — babe??? im not your babe (@RadicalSnacks) September 12, 2021

It turned out to be the work of a young Japanese artist, named Mozu – @rokubunnnoichi, on Twitter – who makes the most amazing miniatures we’ve ever seen.

We decided to investigate what else he’d done and found these stunning scenes from his ‘dwarf series’. We’ve included translations where necessary, but they may not be the best.

1.

The second in the dwarf series, “Dwarf Ryokan” I made that “mysterious space” in the inn! I’m not the only one who likes this space …!

2.

When you open the outlet, there is …! ?? A small friend lives in my room.

The third in the dwarf series. “Dwarf’s secret base” All handmade miniature works.

The production period is about 4 months.

3.

“A little friend lives in my room” The fourth in the dwarf series. “Dwarf’s toilet” All handmade miniature works. The production period is about 2 months.

4.

Thank you all 20 million times views! If you turn on the light…!?

My tiny friend who lives in my room. My tiny friend collection #7. "Tiny Balcony" All handmade miniature works. Production Time: 6 months Watch the rest on YouTube!https://t.co/3VX7t6oAqb pic.twitter.com/V78V9dEQbl — Mozu \10/9から名古屋で個展 / (@rokubunnnoichi) September 12, 2021

5.

When I noticed, there was a railroad in the wall … A small friend lives in my room. The 8th in the dwarf series. “Dwarf Station” All handmade miniature works. The production period is about 3 months.

This collection of photos gives an idea of the scale.

Check out his YouTube videos, but beware – you can find yourself losing all sense of time as you watch them. You can also see more of his pieces on his website.

Source Mozu