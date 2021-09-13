Gary Lineker had the best response to Nigel Farage dubbing Emma Raducanu a ‘global megastar’

Celebrity

Most amazing sports story of the year – and very possibly any year – is surely British tennis star Emma Raducanu’s astonishing US Open victory at the weekend.

There was no shortage of praise for the 18-year-old’s historic achievement, among them former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, who said this.

A global megastar is born. @EmmaRaducanu winning the US Open is truly incredible. 👏 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) September 11, 2021

Raducanu, as you may know, was born in Canada to a Romanian father and a Chinese mother, before she moved to England when she was two-years-old.

It got people thinking about what Farage had previously said about Romanians, particularly in a 2014 interview with LBC’s James O’Brien when he said this:

‘I was asked a question if a group of Romanian men moved in next to you, would you be concerned? If you lived in London I think you would be.’

And afterwards added this.

‘Any normal and fair-minded person would have a perfect right to be concerned if a group of Romanian people suddenly moved in next door.’

Nigel – ‘I wouldn’t want to live next door to a Romanian’ – Farage, on the daughter of a Romanian immigrant 3-0 in the culture wars so far in 2021 https://t.co/BXX6K7Yl2M — Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) September 11, 2021

I'm sorry Mr Farage, I don't think you get to do this You've done more over the years than anyone to make sure people like her father and family felt they weren't welcome in the UK. You of all people don't get to bask, even in a tweet, in a wonderfully British success story pic.twitter.com/dIZBNDcKCR — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) September 12, 2021

Just checked – the nasty little turd said it repeatedly @nigelfarage https://t.co/NvDL5o29wq — Bristol News #GoodTrouble #FBPE (@RealBristolNews) September 11, 2021

And it prompted no end of responses but surely the best one went to Gary Lineker.

He won’t be able to afford to live next door to @EmmaRaducanu so he needn’t worry. 🤢 https://t.co/lgUTLEAZWt — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) September 11, 2021

Mega oof.

Last word to – who else? – @EmmaRaducanu.

We are taking her HOMEEE❤️🇬🇧🏆 pic.twitter.com/L6P52UFpAm — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) September 12, 2021

