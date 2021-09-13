Celebrity

Gary Lineker had the best response to Nigel Farage dubbing Emma Raducanu a ‘global megastar’

John Plunkett. Updated September 13th, 2021

Most amazing sports story of the year – and very possibly any year – is surely British tennis star Emma Raducanu’s astonishing US Open victory at the weekend.

There was no shortage of praise for the 18-year-old’s historic achievement, among them former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, who said this.

Raducanu, as you may know, was born in Canada to a Romanian father and a Chinese mother, before she moved to England when she was two-years-old.

It got people thinking about what Farage had previously said about Romanians, particularly in a 2014 interview with LBC’s James O’Brien when he said this:

‘I was asked a question if a group of Romanian men moved in next to you, would you be concerned? If you lived in London I think you would be.’

And afterwards added this.

‘Any normal and fair-minded person would have a perfect right to be concerned if a group of Romanian people suddenly moved in next door.’

And it prompted no end of responses but surely the best one went to Gary Lineker.

Mega oof.

Last word to – who else? – @EmmaRaducanu.

Source @GaryLineker H/T Guardian

