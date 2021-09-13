Stop the search – we’ve found the best sarcastic takedown on Quora

Popular

Quora is a site where people can post questions to which other members respond.

The quality of the answers is, as you’d suspect, varied – but this answer to the question ‘What is the most secret weapon in the US military?‘ gets the chef’s kiss – not for accuracy, but for sarcasm.

It’s also subtly NSFW.

The NSFW part is the acronym for the entirely fabricated Cyberspace Uninhibited Neutralization Testbed.

They had me in the first half. Not gonna lie …

Invisible00101001

If ever a weapon were in need of development …

