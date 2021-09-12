Would you adopt any of these 15 unsettling toys?

Pics

A couple named Brian and Sara have developed an unusual service for people who need to rehome problematic toys – and by problematic, we mean downright creepy.

They explain the service on their Instagram page – Unsettling Toys.

‘A doll who changes rooms or a fluffy bear who stares may be a delight to some, and a horror to others. We help match people with creepy new friends. 🖤’

It’s better than throwing them away. We thought we’d share some of them, and you can judge for yourself whether you’d keep them or not.

1. Pinocchio has changed hands twice since the early 70s, and we can see why.



2. Anybody want a 1920s ventriloquist dummy called Charlie?



3. There’s no name for this handmade rag doll, but we think they should go with Dolly Parton.



4. This high-foreheaded lady might have had a former life with her legs shoved down a loo roll.



5. Meet medical mannequin Maria – but preferably not down a dark alley.



6. The original owner of this baby doll had to give it up when her own children decided it was terrifying. No comment.



7. Ramey allegedly had special powers for bringing people love, but there’s not much love for Ramey, which is why she needs a new home.



8. Two weeks after this doll fell off a shelf and broke its leg, its owner broke her leg in the same place. Any takers?



