This picture speaks for itself

We’re fairly sure Monopoly has caused more family squabbles than just about anything else, including religion, Brexit, and who gets to hold the remote control.

Over on Reddit’s r/funny forum, someone has captured the essence of the game in one photo.

People found it very relatable.

Man I fuckin flipped a monopoly board on my brother after like a 4 hour game —- after I realized he was sneaking money from the bank the whole time, of course.

_Terrapin_

Says it all. How all games of monopoly should end. You haven’t had a good game unless someone rage quits.

hazbaz1984

I don’t even remember the rules. We never start playing cause the living room ends up looking like that over who can have the racing car piece.

_hic-sunt-dracones_

If you’re still crazy enough to play it, this is the best Monopoly advice we’ve ever seen. Ignore it at your peril.

You just play quickly and quietly, be the first person to go bankrupt. When you leave the table, you’ve won.

Grraaa

Source r/funny Image r/funny