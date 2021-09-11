17 people winning at life by ‘acting like they belong’

Life

There’s a whole subReddit called ‘act like you belong’ which, as the name suggests, is full of people acting like they belong when they patently didn’t.

‘There is no need for clearance when you have confidence!’ says the streamline of r/actlikeyoubelong.

And here are 17 of our favourite people – and stories – that appear there.

1. ‘I give y’all permission too’

(via)

2. ‘Dad couldn’t get a reservation at a restaurant, calls back pretending to be Prime Minister of Morocco. Gets best seat in the house and signs a plate for the chef’

(via)

3. ‘If it was a Popeyes then I would too’

(via)

4. ‘Women Are Not Allowed To Attend Soccer Matches In Iran. 5 Girls Sneak In Azadi Stadium In Disguise To Celebrate Persepolis Championship In Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League’



(via)

5. ‘One of the largest actlikeyoubelong operations in history’

(via)

6. ‘The madlass thief’

(via)

7. ‘Mom of the Year or…. Dad of the Year?’

(via)

8. ‘Getting Backstage With Wikipedia’

(via)

9. ‘The ol’ Miss Frizzle disguise’

(via)