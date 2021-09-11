13 of the funniest pictures of the week
It’s that time of the week – of course it is! – when we round up 13 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit over the last seven days.
1. ‘Sign my dad has up at his house’
2. ‘Coming back to my desk, wondering where my pistachios went, nearly had a heart attack’
3. ‘Put my daughter’s Old Navy water bottle in the dishwasher. Long story short, now it’s my wife’s’
4. ‘New office neighbour has a very sensible office door policy.’
5. ‘Counter-protestor at anti-vaccine rally in Kelowna, British Columbia CA’
6. ‘Wife cleaned out linen closet, fairwell holy trinity of the 1990s’
7. ‘The Ring Bearer understood his mission’
8. ‘I’m trying to find a product which has all of the nutritional information in Red. This is the closest I’ve got so far’
9. ‘Yard sale find. The guy had no idea what he had’
10. ‘I think this landlord had enough’
11. ‘Is it biodegradable?’
12. ‘This is an actual product’
13. ‘Taste (one color of) the Rainbow’
Source Reddit r/funny
