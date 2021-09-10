Simply 34 beautiful examples of the ‘unfollowing now’ Twitter meme

Twitter

It can be quite a blow when you find out a hero of yours has feet of clay or a subscription to Covidiot Monthly or membership of the EDL.

Can you still enjoy their work, follow them on social media, recognise the good things they’ve achieved – or should you ‘cancel’ them?

A new meme has been cancelling figures from literature, history and pop culture, and it’s far too entertaining to ignore. these really stood out for us.

1.

wow, ok, unfollowing now. i loved her oatmeal reviews, had no idea she was stealing the oatmeal from a lovable family of three rural bears — fiona apple neck tattoo (@ChillStableGuy) September 5, 2021

2.

wow, ok, unfollowing now. was a big fan of her house made of sweets, was not aware she used it to lure children into her oven to cook & eat them — Brona C. Titley (@bronactitley) September 8, 2021

3.

ok wow… unfollowing now. was a big fan of their music but i was not aware they were using it to lure sailors to a watery grave by dashing their ships against the rocky coast of their island — old tom (@YuckyTom) September 8, 2021

4.

wow, ok, unfollowing now. was a huge fan of his cooking. had no idea he was exploiting the labor of a marginalized rat — morg (@spacecowbot) September 9, 2021

5.

wow, ok, unfollowing now. was a big fan of his pipe music and rat extermination business, was not aware he lured 130 children away from their home to never be seen again due to a payment disagreement. — Graham (@blessedorkirst) September 8, 2021

6.

wow ok unfollowing now. Was a big fan of his putting the bomp in the bomp bah bomp bah bomp, was unaware that he also put the ram in the rama lama ding dong — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) September 9, 2021

7.

wow okay unfollowing now. I was ready to sympathise with his grief what with his dad and all but killing his girlfriend’s father and driving her to suicide and jumping in her grave and digging up an old comedian’s skull is NOT okay. — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) September 9, 2021

8.

ok, wow, unfollowing now. was a big fan of him becoming thane of cawdor. had no idea he was murdering his friends to be king hereafter. — The British Library (@britishlibrary) September 9, 2021

9.

wow, ok, unfollowing now. was a big fan of that painting of him, was not aware he traded his soul to stay eternally young. — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) September 8, 2021

10.

ok wow… unfollowing now. was a big fan of her music but I didn’t know she gaslit all of her teenage friends about her identity by wearing a wig on stage and using a stage name in order to go to a shitty high school — Colleen (@Coll3enG) September 8, 2021

11.

wow, ok, unfollowing now. was a big fan of their “you can check out any time” policy, was not aware that you can never leave — Carl Kinsella (@TVsCarlKinsella) September 7, 2021

12.

wow, ok, unfollowing now. was a big fan of her fur coats, was not aware she made them out of dalmatians — the hype (@TheHyyyype) September 8, 2021

13.

oh wow okay, unfollowing now. was a big fan of his jewellery line, was not aware he tricked everybody and tried to become the most powerful being in middle-earth :\ — anna 🏹 (@myelessar) September 8, 2021

14.

wow, ok, unfollowing now. was a big fan of him drinking a whiskey drink, didn’t realize he also drinks a vodka drink, a lager drink AND a cider drink — Saddington 3 (In Production) (@2Saddington) September 8, 2021

15.

ok wow, unfollowing now. was a big fan of their pies but was not aware that they were made from the meat of people they killed at that barber shop — trash jones (@jzux) September 8, 2021

16.

oof sorry, unfollowing him now. really enjoyed his work on the fusion energy reactor, didn't know he used sentient robot arms to kidnap peter parker’s aunt — Moh (@LessIsMoh) September 6, 2021

17.