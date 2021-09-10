Twitter

Simply 34 beautiful examples of the ‘unfollowing now’ Twitter meme

Poke Staff. Updated September 10th, 2021

It can be quite a blow when you find out a hero of yours has feet of clay or a subscription to Covidiot Monthly or membership of the EDL.

Can you still enjoy their work, follow them on social media, recognise the good things they’ve achieved – or should you ‘cancel’ them?

A new meme has been cancelling figures from literature, history and pop culture, and it’s far too entertaining to ignore. these really stood out for us.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke