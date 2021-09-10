Ted Cruz trolled comedian Patton Oswalt and it backfired spectacularly

Politics

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Ted Cruz, whose occasional efforts to be clever on Twitter don’t always end well for him. In fact, they occasionally end very badly indeed.

And it’s just happened again to the Republican Texas senator after he took aim at comedian Patton Oswalt who cancelled two gigs because the venues wouldn’t require audience members to be vaccinated or show proof of a recent negative Covid test.

Comedian Patton Oswalt cancels Florida, Salt Lake City shows because venues won’t require vaccination https://t.co/GYm50D4EJN — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 9, 2021

It caught the attention of Cruz who took time out from his busy schedule to make a ‘joke’.

Both of his fans were disappointed. https://t.co/2JdepUcLjh — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 9, 2021

And it presented Oswalt with an opportunity that he didn’t pass up.

(sigh)

Okay Ted, here we go… Not as disappointed as Texas was when you cut your Cancun vacation short and came home. https://t.co/kY3nXZuQSB — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 9, 2021

And it didn’t end there, including a reference to that unfortunate incident when Cruz liked a porn tweet in 2017.

Ted, you Tweeted this at 1am. Put the phone down and return to liquid form for a few hours — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 9, 2021

Ted, my fans are all at home, waiting to see you at the January 6th hearings. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 9, 2021

I’m so flattered you took time from your porn scrolling for this, Ted. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 9, 2021

Well, that was fun. As always Ted, you’re a friendless, cowardly embarrassment and your beard looks stupid. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 9, 2021

To conclude, this.

i struggle to think of something more sad than how badly this dude wants to be cool and funny and beloved and just isn’t any of that https://t.co/gRzXA5vTYo — (@calebsaysthings) September 9, 2021

And this.

It is *amazing* how bad you are at this. pic.twitter.com/9gVxTkJE3P — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) September 9, 2021

Source Twitter @tedcruz H/T DailyDot Images screen grabs