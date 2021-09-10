Sarah Palin branded AOC a ‘fake feminist’ and her comeback was sheer perfection

Politics

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is no stranger to schooling her critics on Twitter, from Donald Trump to Marjorie Taylor Greene and beyond.

Now a new entrant has been inducted into the AOC comeback hall of fame after Sarah Palin – you remember – branded the Democratic congresswoman a ‘fake feminist’.

Sarah Palin (remember her?) word salads her way through slamming Rep. @AOC (D-NY) and her criticism of Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R-TX) abortion law comments: “She is such a fake feminist … She’s milking the whole female thing, and as a real feminist, I’m embarrassed for her.” pic.twitter.com/EvW9YJ8TQv — The Recount (@therecount) September 9, 2021

And AOC took the time out to respond and do this, making a lot of people’s days better.

I’m so sorry Sarah Palin is mad at me! In fact, to address this I set up a special hotline just for her https://t.co/FGUWvdqt4T pic.twitter.com/Fcr8cYvEYT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 9, 2021

And then it got even better when she did this.

In fact, we also set up a corresponding website – proceeds go to abortion and reproductive health providers in Texas: https://t.co/16yiomTbyD — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 9, 2021

And this happened.

We’ve raised over $250,000 to Texas grassroots pro-choice organizers and healthcare providers so far. 🤗 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 9, 2021

Nothing fake about that.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

This is great. The more politicians you upset. I feel the better you are doing your job. When politicians are upset but the people you represent are happy then you have a good politician working for you one that is doing their job. Others should take note. — LVL 58 (@LVL58Designs) September 9, 2021

No one in the world would ever label Sarah Palin a feminist and her attack on Congresswoman AOC just reeks of jealousy, but AOC’s response just telling her to dial 1-800-Cry-Now is gold. 🤣👏 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) September 9, 2021

You're not just a mouthpiece. You represent the ideals I've always hoped for in the government. Thank you for that. ❤️ — Miss Abby Synth (@missabbysynth) September 9, 2021

Sarah Palin called herself a real feminist in comparison to AOC. I'm just going to pause for laughs for the rest of the week. — 🏳️‍🌈Carly Danielle Mayer🏳️‍🌈 (@CarlyDMayer) September 9, 2021

Lol should have gone with 1-800-CRY-MORE — Sidequest | Ligerzero (@LigerzeroGaming) September 9, 2021

AOC, I love you, you petty queen 😂❤️ — ambs 🎃 (@OGAmberRose) September 9, 2021

