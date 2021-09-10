Piers Morgan had the most Piers Morgan reaction to Ant and Dec’s 20th consecutive Best Presenter Award

Pics

If you’ve been avoiding National Television Awards spoilers, firstly, sorry about the heading and secondly, if you’ve got time to monkey about on the internet, you’ve got time to watch the highlights.

For the 20th consecutive time – yes, the 20th – Ant and Dec won the award for Best Presenters.

Wow! Pretty mind blowing!

A huge thank you to everyone who voted for us, not just tonight but every year over the last 20. We are honoured, humbled and grateful. Thank you xx pic.twitter.com/hmBZMKinxs — antanddec (@antanddec) September 9, 2021

They’ve gone and done it again! For the 20th year running, our Geordie duo @antanddec have picked up the Entertainment Present award ✨Smashed it! #NTAs pic.twitter.com/UaJL8I3Hn7 — National TV Awards (@OfficialNTAs) September 9, 2021

We can’t share all the reactions, but this is a taste of what they’ve been like.

me pretending to be surprised that ant and dec won for the 20th year in a row #NTAs pic.twitter.com/D0e3rWwAOI — (@lewisa95) September 9, 2021

Year 2085: Ant and Dec win again. pic.twitter.com/gNmZhKkZNY — Yvonne (@yvylew) September 9, 2021

It must have been a bit of a predictable blow for the presenters who missed out – Piers Morgan, Alison Hammond, Holly Willoughby and Bradley Walsh.

And the award goes to Ant and Dec and NOT Piers Morgan #NTAs pic.twitter.com/VQcRZzZiIS — Mark Manning (@JutterManning) September 9, 2021

This is what Piers Morgan had to say on the matter.

Wow! What a shock! Congrats to Ant & Dec. Thoroughly deserved 20th consecutive win – the way they held those jungle contestants to account during the pandemic was absolutely brilliant. #ntas — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 9, 2021

Do we detect a touch of snark with the humour? There was very little sympathy for the former GMB star.

Want any cheese with them sour grapes la? https://t.co/HjpZUcQXnk — (@WrexhamCasual) September 9, 2021

It is amazing the likeable entertaining duo beat a man who isn't even a presenter anymore, can't stand successful women, bullied a pregnant lady cause she turned him down and lastly, stormed off cause he couldn't take a question asked by a weather man A mystery https://t.co/tkMp9V6K5z — Jack⚽ (@Jackobrfc999) September 9, 2021

Would you like my private 27 piece orchestra to play you something sad? https://t.co/9ICzsfneGc — Little Luke The Haunted Dinosaur (@trying2scribble) September 9, 2021

Not like Piers to act like a spoiled baby when he doesn’t get his own way.. https://t.co/VPgBKPMpr6 — Liv (@hey0live) September 9, 2021

And on that note, he got this one in before everyone else did.

Just to put the cat among the pigeons, the NTA organisers should try this next time.

Spice things up by nominating Ant and Dec separately and making viewers choose #NTAs — Sid (@HertsSid) September 10, 2021

