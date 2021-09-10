Pics

Piers Morgan had the most Piers Morgan reaction to Ant and Dec’s 20th consecutive Best Presenter Award

If you’ve been avoiding National Television Awards spoilers, firstly, sorry about the heading and secondly, if you’ve got time to monkey about on the internet, you’ve got time to watch the highlights.

For the 20th consecutive time – yes, the 20th – Ant and Dec won the award for Best Presenters.

We can’t share all the reactions, but this is a taste of what they’ve been like.

It must have been a bit of a predictable blow for the presenters who missed out – Piers Morgan, Alison Hammond, Holly Willoughby and Bradley Walsh.

This is what Piers Morgan had to say on the matter.

Do we detect a touch of snark with the humour? There was very little sympathy for the former GMB star.

And on that note, he got this one in before everyone else did.

Just to put the cat among the pigeons, the NTA organisers should try this next time.

