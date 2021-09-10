Funny Notice of the Day

Pics

Some joker has turned a classroom into a zoo enclosure with their witty notice, and it works perfectly.

It was all too familiar for one engineer.

This has got to be an all-nighter computer science assignment in some University. I recognize the the desperation of both of them. The guy on the left has been on it for so long, he can’t even sit in the chair any longer. The other dude is thinking if he just focuses so hard he’ll find the bug in his code and move on to the next question and another three Sprites. Shit, this is too familiar. four-one-6ix

We would have studied harder if we’d known there’d be energy drinks and cold pizza.

