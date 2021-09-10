This comeback to a flat-Earther is out of this world
It has to be tough to defend a wild conspiracy theory when your sources are – obviously – not that credible. One flat-Earther fell back on something more trustworthy. Oh, wait …
I dream of using this style of reasoning to shut down completely illogical people in meetings. Someday the person won’t be my boss and I will have a glorious moment.
Schroeje
The earth is a plane and we’re all passengers.
Now the question is, where are we going?
Genestah
Almost come full sphere.
vbenthusiast
The bottom line is this comment from u/ukiddingme2469.
Flat earthers don’t think.
