Carrie Johnson ‘wants Liz Truss out’ in the reshuffle – 9 scathing reactions

News

Rumours have been circulating of an upcoming cabinet shake-up, with names such as Priti Patel and Gavin Williamson tipped to be on their way out. If this is true, Madame Pork Markets herself – Liz Truss – may also be about to have the smile wiped from her face.

🚨 | NEW: Carrie Johnson reportedly wants Liz Truss gone Via @SkyNews — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) September 9, 2021

+UPDATE+ Reports of “huge row” between trade minister Liz Truss and Carrie Symonds over trade deal policy. Symonds seems to have been previously given a false assurance that animal welfare policies were to be included in future trade deals. — Nick🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@nicktolhurst) September 9, 2021

via Gfycat

Truss, the Secretary of State for International Trade, has been polling very well with Conservative voters, enjoying a higher satisfaction rating than the PM, perhaps due to her sterling work *checks notes* persuading other countries to give the UK worse deals than they’d had before Brexit.

It’s important to remember that it was reportedly his clash with the PM’s then fiancée that saw Dominic Cummings ousted from Downing Street, despite having previously enjoyed the unassailable confidence of Johnson.

Tweeters weren’t happy at the thought of an unelected person making decisions in Downing Street. Again.

Excuse me?! So Carrie Johnson reportedly wants Liz Truss gone. I’m no Liz Truss fan. But what political position does Carrie Johnson hold? HOW many people voted for her? The answer is none and zero respectively. — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) September 9, 2021

These tweets say all that needs to be said.

1.

Good news about my Cabinet reshuffle – Carrie Johnson has confirmed I can keep my job. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 9, 2021

2.

lots of rumours swirling around Westminster that Carrie Johnson is planning a reshuffle — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 9, 2021

3.

I agree with Carrie Johnson. I want Liz Truss gone. The only difference is I also want Carrie Johnson gone and her husband gone and the rest of the goons he surrounds himself with, all of them gone. Other than that, we’re in total accord. — Mr James Mason (@MrJamesM) September 9, 2021

4.

Apparently Carrie Johnson wants Liz Truss gone. I’d like Carrie Johnson to realise she’s not actually PM and it’s absolutely fucking irrelevant what she’d like, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to happen does it? — AngryBritain.com (@AngryBritain) September 9, 2021

5.

People complain about Carrie Johnson's level of influence. But in a democracy like Britain, her constituents can simply vote her out at the next election. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) September 9, 2021

6.

Who should replace Carrie Johnson in the cabinet reshuffle? — mickoforpington (@MickGreenhough) September 9, 2021

7.

8.

everyone on the new 'Carrie Johnson' trend with the 'WELL I DON'T REMEMBER VOTING FOR CARRIE JOHNSON FOR PRIME MINISTER' yeah you didn't vote for her husband either yet here we are — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) September 9, 2021

9.

Get a load of lady Macbeth over here — The WAP Whisperer (@tanktoptiger2) September 9, 2021

There’s also this point of view.

I'm not sure why people are mad that the lovely Carrie Johnson is telling me who should and should not be in my cabinet. Would you really want me to make these decisions by myself? I'm a bloody idiot! — Boris Johnson MP (parody) (@GetBrexit_Done) September 9, 2021

READ MORE

Simply 8 perfect reactions to Carrie Symonds being nicknamed Princess Nut Nuts

Source Politics For All Image Screengrab, Screengrab