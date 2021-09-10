40 favourite funny tweets of the week(s)

Pics

We didn’t manage to share our favourite tweets last week, so you’ve got a bumper collection to read today, and all from the last fortnight.

As ever, give your favourites a retweet and a follow.

1.

I’m not buying a coffee table until I finish walking around the furniture store barefoot kicking legs to see which hurts the least. — Rick Aaron (@RickAaron) September 9, 2021

2.

Nobody tells Babar what to do pic.twitter.com/hJxM3PZubo — Red Mobster 🦞 (@MobsterRed) September 5, 2021

3.

Fondly remember getting my first elephant and reading the instruction manual cover to cover. pic.twitter.com/nCSJssVHsU — Thinkwert (@Thinkwert) September 3, 2021

4.

Um. I don’t know . Really . Might pass . pic.twitter.com/dax24gCpPW — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) September 2, 2021

5.

I don’t believe in the supernatural but one phenomenon that always baffles me is when I look for something it definitely isn’t there but when my wife looks for it, suddenly it is. — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) August 31, 2021

6.

Ye can stop looking, we found the top 10 sticks in the park. pic.twitter.com/AzwXitgAwU — chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) August 30, 2021

7.

Dolly Parton has a theme park named ‘Dollywood’. I think Elton John should follow suit and open one called ‘Elton Towers’. — Flups (@TheRealFlups) August 28, 2021

8.

packaging designer is a genius and i‘m buying 12 cartons to get all the designs pic.twitter.com/Ag99JxHnAv — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) August 30, 2021

9.

my brain: this is good until September 22 or 21st ish pic.twitter.com/uaiuiQo2IZ — mom mom mom mom mom (@notmythirdrodeo) August 30, 2021

10.

We were talking about checking the freshness of cucumbers by hitting people over the head with them and this angry text meant for Radio 4 really killed the vibe pic.twitter.com/Z8HCymvFb9 — Greg James (@gregjames) August 31, 2021

11.

one for sorrow

two for joy

three for a girl

four for hang on that's a lot of birds

five for what are they all doing

six for it's like they're massing for an attack

seven for oh shit oh no run go go — joe (@mutablejoe) August 30, 2021

12.

An Italian football fan politely imploring everyone to respect Italian food pic.twitter.com/jJx7jLZikh — Project Football (@ProjectFootbalI) September 6, 2021

13.

Just opened a packet of paracetamol. Or ‘a new hospital’ as Sajid Javid would call it. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) August 28, 2021

14.

I bloody knew it pic.twitter.com/G5pbeHUuXV — Dom Joly (@domjoly) August 31, 2021

15.

Child psychologist: Do you have any questions?

Me: How did you get a degree when you're only six? — Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) September 2, 2021

16.

At this point in my life, all of my clothes come from places that also sell groceries and tires. — Mommy Meme Jeans (@mommymemejeans) September 2, 2021

17.

One day someone is going to ask me to sign an ECG and I'll just write "this is fine" and never will they know whether I mean it's fine, or whether it's like the comic dog sitting in a room on fire. — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) August 31, 2021

18.

Remembering, with envy and regret, the generous abandon of my first few squeezes from this toothpaste tube, as I gamely eke out the final cloggings at the end. When will we learn? — Richard Osman (@richardosman) September 6, 2021

19.

In the jungle, the mighty jungle

The lion sleeps tonight

In the jungle the quiet jungle

The lion sleeps tonight pic.twitter.com/0LZRbyPbx3 — trouteyes (@trouteyes) September 1, 2021

20.