This covid anecdote really doesn’t go where you think it will

You’ve probably seen stories of some people, often those who own a red cap emblazoned with ‘Make America Great Again’, opting to self-medicate against Covid-19 with Ivermectin – an anti-parasitic medicine, frequently used to treat horses.

Although the drug isn’t licensed anywhere for use in Covid-19 cases, anecdotes of its supposed miraculous properties are all over the internet, but this one had a twist.

We’d imagine the poster got kicked out of that private group shortly afterwards.

His wasn’t the only Ivermectin miracle in town.

You know my friend, Bob Sacamano? Yeah, he took ivermectin to treat paralysis ticks and indian ring worms he caught whilst on holiday in the Bahamas. Amazing thing is, not only did he fully recover, but he also found a pack of Cuban cigars at the hotel which he brought home for us.

You couldn’t make it up.

