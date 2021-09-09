Simply the best office door policy you’ll see this week

Pics

It’s always good to let people know where they stand, and this very specific door policy does exactly that.

We very much approve the message.

new office neighbour has a very sensible office door policy. pic.twitter.com/stCNUqvo1d — 😷 hugo reinert (@metaleptic) September 7, 2021

The author of the notice, Leonoor Borgesius, provided some background.

So I'm the new office neighbour. I made this because I love my colleagues and I get so excited about their stuff that I forget all about my own. Also because there was a dog one day and I missed it which was a huge bummer (1/5) https://t.co/5lv6oDsdFc — Leonoor Borgesius (@L_borgesius) September 8, 2021

More importantly however: capitalist logic demands 100% availability for maximum productivity and surveillance. This is a political issue. Normalise resisting that, and also to reply to other people's boundaries gently. They're trying to tell you how to take care of them. (2/5) — Leonoor Borgesius (@L_borgesius) September 8, 2021

Clearly I got super lucky to be in a department that actually respects this, and doesn't take it like a personal affront that I chose not to talk to them sometimes. (3/5) — Leonoor Borgesius (@L_borgesius) September 8, 2021

'Open office spaces' or whatever they're called are hell on earth, especially for neurodiverse folks. It takes us much more work to create an environment and head space that is needed for deep concentration. In my case because I just really love to talk to people. (3/5) — Leonoor Borgesius (@L_borgesius) September 8, 2021

So whoever feels they need something like this on their door, please feel free to use it in any way you find useful. (5/5) — Leonoor Borgesius (@L_borgesius) September 8, 2021

The sign got Twitter’s seal of approval.

This is delightful https://t.co/kilyPaIKJd — Aunty Fox in the house and staying there. (@FoxSpiritBooks) September 8, 2021

Urgent business definitely includes bringing me coffee. https://t.co/D60Kv47LOK — Pure Azure 💖 (@AzureXiong) September 8, 2021

This the most sensible thing I have ever seen. Dog is definitely urgent. https://t.co/wTKIq1QrmF — Todd Lancaster (@anarchistpd) September 8, 2021

Kittens also count as urgent business. 😹 https://t.co/fubvfSKtzO — Dr Claire Nally Ⓥ (@tinyhippo1979) September 8, 2021

But, if you’re looking for something to keep cold callers at bay, you could definitely do worse than this similar idea.

This is my front door policy: pic.twitter.com/7jP8H8l32y — Peri Denton (@peri_denton) September 8, 2021

Either they leave you in peace or they pay you. Win-win.

