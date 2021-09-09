Pics

Simply the best office door policy you’ll see this week

Poke Staff. Updated September 9th, 2021

It’s always good to let people know where they stand, and this very specific door policy does exactly that.

We very much approve the message.

The author of the notice, Leonoor Borgesius, provided some background.

The sign got Twitter’s seal of approval.

But, if you’re looking for something to keep cold callers at bay, you could definitely do worse than this similar idea.

Either they leave you in peace or they pay you. Win-win.

How many chancers have to complain before you make a sign like this?

Source @metaleptic Image @metaleptic, Christin Hume on Unsplash

