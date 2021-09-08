‘What sucks about being an adult that most teenagers don’t realise?’ – 30 home truths

Life

It turns out that life is an adult is probably not what most of us thought it would be like when we were teenagers.

Not entirely breaking news, we know, but we mention it because Redditor berkel-is-a-madlad had a question on this very subject and it proved very popular indeed.

“Adults of reddit, what is something that sucks about being an adult that most teenagers don’t realise?”

It prompted thousands of answers and we’ve read them all – well, quite a lot of them – so you don’t have to and these 30 were among the ones people liked best/

1.

‘You can do whatever you want, but most of the time you either have commitments that prevent it, or you can’t afford it.’

2.

‘You can do whatever you want but you don’t feel like it anymore. 🙁

existcrisis123

3.

‘You are always cleaning the kitchen.’



Hollowman212

4.

‘A $1000 pay check isn’t nearly as exciting as an adult.’

ecitruoc

5.

‘The repetition makes you lose time. Having the same job, workout regimen, schedule in general makes days blend into one another.’

TinyBig_Jar0fPickles

6.

‘That ordering food is actually expensive and your parents weren’t lying to you.’

soundecember

7.

‘People expect you to know what you’re doing.’

PmMeYourHotAss

8.

‘One day your body will betray you.’

LeicaM6guy

9.

‘You come home from work and you’re tired and if you don’t feel like making dinner, then you’re not eating dinner.’

lightskinkanye

10.

‘When something goes wrong or something unexpected happens, there’s no one else to deal with it. Plugged toilet? You gotta clear it. Car outta gas? You gotta fill it. Run out of clean undies? You gotta do laundry. From small things to massive things, there’s no one to make it go away but you.’

mswoodie

11.

‘Dental care. It’s so damn expensive if you let your teeth degrade. Please floss my dudes.’

12.

‘There’s never enough time for all the things you need to do. Definitely not enough time for the things you want to do.’



GiraffeMother

13.

‘Planning dinner every damn night.’

MelG146

14.

‘The importance and scarcity of time. Your “you time” gets seriously reduced as you get older and your other responsibilities mount up. I used to think that spending half an hour cleaning 3 times a week was the worst thing ever. Now I spend about an hour cleaning pretty much every day. Between work, maintaining a house, and raising kids, the amount of you time gets reduced to minutes a day. Anything else you want to do means sacrificing sleep.’

MontiBurns

15.