This broken windscreen wiper ‘hack’ is the most ill-conceived thing you’ll see today

Videos

There are no doubt lots of ingenious quick and easy shortcuts to fix things that aren’t working properly. This, however, isn’t one of them.

It’s a video of a broken windscreen wiper ‘hack’ that went viral for reasons that are about to become obvious. The laughter at the end only makes it better.

Don’t try that at home. Or in your car. Or anywhere, basically.

Although it turned out this driver wasn’t the only person to have done it.

‘Literally me eight months ago,’ said Amber, one of the many, many people who commented on it. ‘Motor for my wipers gave up and breakdown wouldn’t recover me as it was wipers.’

READ MORE

Finally, a gender reveal party worth watching (again and again)

Source TikTok @stephenkeeling9