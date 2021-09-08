These dogs getting super excited by the binman and his treats is today’s cutest watch
Cute dog video of the day is by some distance this, shared by @vizslaralph over on TikTok.
It’s a couple of dogs who it’s fair to say are excited – super excited – by the arrival of the refuse collectors because one of them gives them treats and it turned out today was no exception.
@vizslaralphHe’s teasing us today. 🤣 ##monday ##binmen ##tease ##fyp ##foryoupage♬ How Bizarre – OMC
Awww!
The clip’s been watched more than 1.6 million times at the time of writing, and here are just a few of the things people said about it.
READ MORE
This dog’s ‘attempt to be carried’ is cute and very funny
Source TikTok @vizslaralph H/T Indy100
More from the Poke
An American asked Brits if they really go to the pub so often and they were only too happy to help
This broken windscreen wiper ‘hack’ is the most ill-conceived thing you’ll see today