These dogs getting super excited by the binman and his treats is today’s cutest watch

Cute dog video of the day is by some distance this, shared by @vizslaralph over on TikTok.

It’s a couple of dogs who it’s fair to say are excited – super excited – by the arrival of the refuse collectors because one of them gives them treats and it turned out today was no exception.

The clip’s been watched more than 1.6 million times at the time of writing, and here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Source TikTok @vizslaralph H/T Indy100