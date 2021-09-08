Ted Cruz told people to ‘get a job’ and it wasn’t the slam-dunk he thought it was – 13 brutal comebacks

Politics

Once again we find ourselves asking ‘what’s the colour of the sky in Ted Cruz’s world?’ after he shared this suggestion for millions of unemployed Americans losing their unemployment benefits.

Here’s the news report that Cruz was responding to.

Jobless Americans have few options as benefits expirehttps://t.co/p0fJWfJbuX — ABC 33/40 News (@abc3340) September 6, 2021

And here’s what the Texan senator had to say about it.

Um, get a job? There are millions of vacancies, and small businesses across the Nation are desperate for workers. https://t.co/0ejI45Ja6I — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 7, 2021

Very possibly it’s just a little bit more complicated than that, Ted.

And if Cruz thought it was a magnificent slam-dunk, he was unfortunately – and entirely predictably – disappointed, because the takedowns came thick and fast. Here are our 13 favourites.

1.

What do you do again? Other than ignore your constituents while they freeze to death to vacation in Cancun and incite insurrections that kill people, injure hundreds, nearly end democracy and make you a traitor that’s constitutionally ineligible to remain in office? — Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈 (@AmoneyResists) September 7, 2021

2.

Can you tell us where to get a job like yours? ✔️says no to everything

✔️on social media all day

✔️full healthcare and pension

✔️$175,000 a year

✔️no boss

✔️frequent unrelated travel

✔️8 weeks paid vacation

✔️no obligation or objectives

✔️zero loyalty to your constituents — Ms. Kops (@KopsMiss) September 7, 2021

3.

Do you know any jobs where you can take your family on vacation while the people you’re supposed to be serving are in the middle of a crisis? — certified melon boy (@theneedledrop) September 7, 2021

4.

I wish someone would take yours — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 7, 2021

5.

id pay any fee to watch this man work a single shift at a whataburger https://t.co/lt8VKEoJtw — ◍ ◯ Garrett (@smilingnodding) September 7, 2021

6.

tell me you haven't had a real job in a decade without telling me you haven't had a real job in a decade. https://t.co/0HQQ2wrKMj — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) September 7, 2021

7.

businesses are so desperate they’ll do anything to get workers… except pay a living wage because they know the govt will starve out and displace the working class long before they ever dare to raise wages. https://t.co/Nl6O5MmCLA — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) September 7, 2021

8.

Ahh yes. Let’s tell Americans who don’t want to go back to exploitive work, making an unlivable wage, in the midst of a pandemic, that’s killed over 600K people—to just “get a job” on LABOR DAY You have a job making $174K + a year and you still don’t do it. https://t.co/9FYja8yZBX — 🌱Olivia Julianna 🌱 (@0liviajulianna) September 7, 2021

9.

Have you checked out the cost of childcare lately?

Raise the minimum wage. — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) September 7, 2021

10.

Y’all pay him $15k per month to say this to you. He’s a US Senator, literally living off the government, telling people to get a job. During a pandemic, that’s surging. Y’all are NOT giving these people enough pressure. He should be scared to tweet this recklessly. https://t.co/tLArhnom2p — AshleyStevens (@The_Acumen) September 7, 2021

11.

12.

I can’t believe this guy still has his https://t.co/CmVrtuw72D — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 7, 2021

13.

You first. — The Solar Worf (BLWAM) (@TheSolarWolf1) September 7, 2021

