Speaking Spanish makes you better at DIY – apparently
Over on Reddit, u/Everisfunny has shared this incontravertible evidence that being a Spanish speaker makes you better at assembling flat-pack furniture.
Either that, or the translator didn’t understand the word ‘three’.
Reddit user u/morgyporgy had another suggestion.
‘Maybe the 3rd one is to translate the Spanish instructions.’
