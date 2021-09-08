Speaking Spanish makes you better at DIY – apparently

Life

Over on Reddit, u/Everisfunny has shared this incontravertible evidence that being a Spanish speaker makes you better at assembling flat-pack furniture.

Either that, or the translator didn’t understand the word ‘three’.

Reddit user u/morgyporgy had another suggestion.

‘Maybe the 3rd one is to translate the Spanish instructions.’

READ MORE

These “BØRS JÖHNSSÖN” Ikea instructions are more relevant with each passing day

Source r/funny Image r/funny